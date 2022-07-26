"I think India and Australia will be the two playing in the final" - Ricky Ponting picks the finalists for the 2022 T20 World Cup

Legendary captain Ricky Ponting believes that India and Australia will battle out for the coveted 2022 T20 World Cup later this year. The seventh edition of the tournament is scheduled to begin on October 16 with the qualification round.

India, under the newfound regime of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid along with impeccable squad depth, are one of the most in-form sides in the world.

Australia, on the other hand, being the defending champions will have an opportunity to retain the title on home soil.

Predicting that Australia will edge out India in the final of the competition, Ponting said on ICC Review:

"I think India and Australia will be the two playing in the final and I will just have to say that Australia will beat them in the final. The reigning champions have got home conditions and that was one thing that made Australia's win in the last World Cup, not remarkable, but that little bit sweeter for them."

Crediting Australia for winning their first T20 World Cup title last year in alien subcontinent conditions, the 47-year-old added:

"The fact that a lot of people, me included, thought when they went to UAE, the conditions that they were going to have to face on the back of the IPL, I thought the conditions might have been the thing that might not have allowed them to win it. But they found a way."

The Men in Yellow were hardly among the favorites for the 2021 T20 World Cup after being placed seventh in the rankings.

However, an inspired set of performances, particularly by the likes of David Warner, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa, helped the side win the trophy with only a solitary defeat under their belt.

"I just think the three teams on paper that look to have most class and the most match-winners are India, Australia and England" - Ricky Ponting

Along with India and Australia, the former captain also named England as a potential title contender in the multi-nation event.

The Jos Buttler-led side are in a bit of a transition phase following Eoin Morgan's resignation from the captaincy and the appointment of Matthew Mott as head coach.

Acknowledging England's prowess in the shortest format of the game, Ponting said:

"I actually think England are an outstanding white-ball team and they have an outstanding white-ball setup."

Ponting added:

"I just think the three teams on paper that look to have most class and the most match-winners are India, Australia and England."

England are placed alongside Australia in Group 1 of the Super 12s stage, while India find themselves in Group 2 with their arch-rivals Pakistan among other teams.

