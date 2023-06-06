"I think India will come out on top" - AB de Villiers makes his prediction for the WTC final

AB de Villiers has pointed out that it is extremely tough to choose a favorite for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. However, he expects India to pip Australia to the post on the fifth day.

The Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins-led sides will lock horns in the title decider at The Oval in London from Wednesday, June 7. While India finished as the runners-up in the inaugural edition, Australia will be playing their maiden final.

While previewing the game on JioCinema, De Villiers was asked to pick the favorites and the likely winners, to which he responded:

"Very difficult to say who are the favorites. Both teams have not been playing a lot of Test cricket of late but what I can say is that India in their last Test match at the Oval have got a win against this very strong England team. They will be taking a bit of confidence from that."

The former South African skipper added:

"I think India will come out on top on day five of the Test match. I think it might go all the way. It's a good wicket to bat on but I think the Indian spinners will come into play in the latter stages of the Test match."

Both India and Australia have not played a Test since the four-match series between the two sides earlier this year. While all the Indian players were in action either in the IPL or in county cricket, quite a few Aussie cricketers are heading into the final with limited competitive cricket behind them.

"He wants to prove a point" - AB de Villiers picks Virat Kohli as the Indian batter who will have to do the heavy lifting

Virat Kohli played a 186-run knock in the last Test against Australia. [P/C: BCCI]

AB de Villiers named Virat Kohli when asked to pick an Indian batter who will have to do the heavy lifting in the WTC final, reasoning:

"I am just going to mention one and someone who has always been fired up with all these kind of series, especially in the UK and Australia. Everywhere he has traveled, he wants to prove a point - it's Virat Kohli. It's great to see him enjoy the game of cricket and I can't wait to see him do well in the UK again."

De Villiers was further asked to pick the key bowler in India's attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence, to which he replied:

"Bumrah is a big loss for the Indian bowling attack, but I do think that Mohammed Siraj is in the form of his life. He has done well there before. He has got that extra pace. He nips it around off-stump, and I think he is the biggest asset in India's bowling attack."

Mohammed Siraj is expected to share the new ball with Mohammad Shami in the WTC final. Both of them were in excellent wicket-taking form in the IPL and will hope to give India early breakthroughs in the crunch game.

