"I don't think he needs any encouragement or advice" - Ajinkya Rahane on Shreyas Iyer joining Mumbai's squad for Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinal

Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane has shared excitement over the inclusion of Shreyas Iyer in the squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024 semi-final against Tamil Nadu.

Rahane pointed out how Iyer has been a proven performer for the side in domestic cricket over the years. Suggesting that the right-handed batter doesn't need any encouragement or advice, the Mumbai skipper said during a media interaction:

"He's an experienced player. His contribution has been amazing whenever he turned up for Mumbai. We are thrilled to have him on our team for the semi-final. I don't think he needs any encouragement or advice. He has always contributed with the bat for Mumbai, and him being around other players in the dressing room will also help the team's cause."

It is worth mentioning that Shreyas Iyer was part of Mumbai's playing XI for their clash against Andhra earlier this season. He scored a run-a-ball 48 in the first innings.

Iyer has been under scanner following a string of poor performances in Test cricket. His last half-century in the format came against Bangladesh in 2022.

"He is going to be useful for Indian cricket in any format" - KKR head coach reacts to Shreyas Iyer not getting a BCCI central contract

Shreyas Iyer's central contract was terminated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as he wasn't included in the new list released on February 28.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Chandrakant Pandit expressed his surprise at Iyer's absence. He suggested that the middle-order batter deserved to get a contract, considering that he is an all-format player.

Seeming confident about Iyer making a comeback to international cricket shortly, Pandit told Mid Day:

"I will not say Shreyas must be included in a certain Grade, but he is definitely a player who can serve India in any format. He has had an injury issue, but it was solved. He is a good performer and even scored a century on Test debut. In our future series, there may be some players who will not be in form, so naturally, Shreyas will be there. He will play domestic cricket and can perform in the IPL. He is going to be useful for Indian cricket in any format."

"It's surprising that Shreyas was not considered for the annual contracts, because he is India's all-format player, Pandit continued. "We don't know the reason, but I think he should walk into the pool of India's contracted players. He could have definitely fitted in any Grade. Knowing Shreyas, I don't think it will affect him. He will definitely fight and perform. He has that fighting spirit."

Shreyas Iyer registered scores of 35, 13, 27, and 29 in the first two Tests of India's ongoing five-match home series against England before being unceremoniously dropped from the squad.

