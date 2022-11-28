"I think the public has almost overdosed on cricket" - Steve Waugh 

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh commented on the recent cricketing schedule that has irked players and resulted in a poor crowd tally of late.

The recently concluded three-match ODI series between Australia and England, which commenced mere days after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2022, received a lot of flak over its scheduling.

Australia managed to secure a whitewash over the rivals, but there weren't many fans in the stands to savor the moment. The final ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground painted a sad statement as the venue was largely empty, making a huge statement on cricket's implementation as well as the perception surrounding the 50-over format.

Herald Sun @theheraldsun Australia vs England at the MCG should guarantee a monster crowd, but instead there are empty grandstands at Tuesday’s one-day international > bit.ly/3XnNgoF Australia vs England at the MCG should guarantee a monster crowd, but instead there are empty grandstands at Tuesday’s one-day international > bit.ly/3XnNgoF https://t.co/rT0poUVGH7

Speaking on SEN's Saturday Morning Mowers Club show, Steve Waugh said:

“There’s a lot of cricket it’s hard to follow, as a spectator its very hard to keep up with it. (The) three one-dayers against England seemed a bit insignificant really, I mean what were they playing for? There wasn’t a big crowd, I think the public has almost overdosed on cricket."

Following the culmination of their ODI series against England, the Men in Yellow will now host West Indies for a two-match Test series against West Indies, which is scheduled to begin on December 4. The Proteas are also scheduled to tour Australia for three Tests to conclude the year.

"It is hard to make a connection because you’re not sure who is playing" - Steve Waugh

The rigid schedule has also enforced workload management, leading to a constant change in personnel over the course of a tour. While it allows the team to develop its bench strength, the lack of big names might force fans to take a step back at times.

Sanjay Jha @JhaSanjay Australia vs England at the MCG in an ODI has no crowds.



T 20 has destroyed the ODI. It will have to be scrapped. Australia vs England at the MCG in an ODI has no crowds. T 20 has destroyed the ODI. It will have to be scrapped.

Noting that it is hard to keep tabs on the team if the playing XI is constantly shuffled, Waugh said:

“You want the special series to be iconic like the Ashes or against England, it’s hard to follow the Australian side because every time they play they have a different team on the field."

Waugh concluded:

“For the fans and spectators, it is hard to make a connection because you’re not sure who is playing, I don’t know whether it’s anyone’s fault but you need that consistency in the Australian side."

Australia will tour India in early 2023 after their home season ends. The team will then aim to win their first Ashes series in England since 2002 after the Indian Premier League (IPL) season ends.

Do you think cricket's schedule should be a little loosened amid the inevitable grip held by franchise leagues ? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes