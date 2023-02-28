"I think Shreyas Iyer is the best option to succeed Cheteshwar Pujara at No.3" - Wasim Jaffer 

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer believes that Shreyas Iyer is the long-term successor to Cheteshwar Pujara at No.3 in the Test squad. The Saurashtra-born batter has been a long-time presence in the crucial position for India in the longest format and has been more than a reliable member of the successful outfit.

However, with the veteran batter recently turning 35 years old, the management will atleast have to plan and groom the next batter in line. In his brief absence during the home series against Sri Lanka in 2022, Hanuma Vihari played at No.3. Additionally, a similar strategy was followed when Pujara opened the innings during the rescheduled Test against England, a few months later.

Naming Iyer as the perfect candidate to take over the No.3 position in Tests when the time comes, Jaffer said:

"I think Shreyas Iyer is the best option to succeed Cheteshwar Pujara at No.3. He has batted at No.3 for Mumbai and he is an attacking batter. If someone can come in at No.3 and score intently, putting the bowlers on the backfoot will do India a lot of good. Pujara has been brilliant at No.3."

Shreyas Iyer came into the team as a replacement for Ajinkya Rahane, who was eventually dropped altogether due to his poor form. The Mumbai-born batter has played at No.3 in the past across all formats, but not in red-ball cricket at the international level.

Cheteshwar Pujara recently played his 100th Test match

The stalwart recently made his 100th Test appearance during the second Test against Australia in Delhi. He was dismissed for a duck in the first innings, but redeemed himself for the landmark occasion by scoring a crucial knock in the fourth innings to steer the Men in Blue to a six-wicket win.

Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaif @cheteshwar1⁩ Cheteshwar Pujara is classic cricketer and perfect gentleman. Him playing 100 Test means old school batting can survive despite the changes in cricket. Chet- #ईश्वर Cheteshwar Pujara is classic cricketer and perfect gentleman. Him playing 100 Test means old school batting can survive despite the changes in cricket. Chet- #ईश्वर ⁦@cheteshwar1⁩ https://t.co/FFbfkSCQRV

While he has not shown signs of slowing down in a staggering manner, it is evident that a plan needs to be set in place, considering the complexity and magnitude of the batting position.

How many more Tests will the veteran play in national colors? Let us know what you think.

