"I think it's a typically good old-fashioned first-class wicket I've grown up seeing" - Ravichandran Ashwin on the pitch for the 1st IND vs AUS Test 

Team India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin weighed in on the highly debated surface in Nagpur for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Australian media were scathing in terms of their assessment of the wicket prior to the commencement of the Test, even accusing Team India of doctoring the pitch with selective watering.

While the Australians did get bowled out for a paltry 177 in the first innings, the players themselves admitted that there are no demons on the surface as such.

In a strong response, Team India have already amassed 321-7, stretching their lead to 144 runs at Stumps on Day 2.

Noting that the pitch is a typical subcontinent surface used in first-class cricket for years, Ashwin said in an interaction ahead of Day 3 in Nagpur:

"It's still a pretty good pitch. Sometimes the scuff marks and the way it looks dusty can throw you off in this part of the world but I think it's a typically good old-fashioned first-class wicket I've grown up seeing. We'll have to be pretty disciplined and put in a performance with the ball like in the first innings. However first things first, we'd like to see Jaddu and Axar bat through the first session."

Spinners have got grip, turn, and bounce off the surface, but there is nothing out of the textbook as of now. Todd Murphy, much like Ravindra Jadeja on Day 1, claimed a five-wicket haul. The youngster's current bowling figure on debut reads, 5-82 off 36 overs.

Apart from a solid bowling display on Day 1, where Ashwin claimed three wickets, he also came into bat at No. 3 and put on a good show. The senior player scored 23 runs off 62 deliveries, before being trapped lbw by Murphy, who came around the wicket to create the angle.

Reflecting on his batting credentials, which have noticeably improved since the turn of last year, Ashwin said:

"I think I have sort of got the tick on the way I am batting. Not just playing out spin, playing pretty well, getting into good positions, it just had a bit of a lull of one or two years maybe. I was not getting into good positions, was playing a ball a bit late, struggling for timing, those things do happen in your cricketing career but I'm batting really well again over the last couple of years or more."

Ashwin continued:

"Obviously playing that year with Rajasthan (Royals) also helped me learn a little bit about my batting. Yesterday as well I didn't look like I was going to get out like that. Pretty soft and to give it away like that wasn't very pleasing."

"Just felt like he was not trusting his defense well enough" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Alex Carey

Ravichandran Ashwin became the fastest Indian bowler to claim 450 Test wickets and he got to the landmark figure by dismissing Alex Carey.

The Australian wicketkeeper tried to play an expansive reverse sweep, but could only get an edge as the ball rattled onto the stumps.

Opining that sweeping and reverse-sweeping come across as first nature for Carey against spin, Ashwin said:

"Sometimes when batters do come to this side of the world, premeditation can get the better out of you. Just felt like he was not trusting his defence well enough, sweeping and reverse-sweeping looks like his defence. So, that's probably going to be his go-to option for the entire series. So, we will have to watch out for that. We had our plans in place, and I thought it worked pretty well."

Carey played a counter-attacking knock considering the circumstances. He scored 36 runs off 33 deliveries and stitched up a crucial partnership with Peter Handscomb.

