"I think they will bring Starc in for Boland" - Tim Paine on Australia's likely seam-bowling change for 2nd Ashes Test

Tim Paine believes Mitchell Starc will be a part of Australia's playing XI for the second Ashes Test, with Scott Boland being given a rest.

Starc did not feature in Australia's two-wicket win in the first Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The left-arm seamer is likely to be back in the mix for the second game starting at Lord's in London on Wednesday, June 28.

During an interaction on the SEN podcast 'Whateley', Paine was asked about his thoughts on Australia potentially rotating their quicks through the Ashes and resting Boland for the second Test, to which he responded:

"It's critical when you are playing in a five-match series, we are playing six Test matches in six weeks, so there is no doubt that those fast bowlers are going to be rotated. I think they will bring Starc in for Boland."

While highlighting that Boland will not be dropped but given a break, the former Australian skipper expects Pat Cummins to be the only pacer to play all five Tests:

"Again not dropping Scott Boland, he has been unbelievable but we need all of these bowlers to play a role at some stage in these Ashes. I think the only guy they will try and get through the five Tests is obviously our captain Pat Cummins."

Paine added that England's early declaration will play into Australia's hands. He pointed out that Cummins can last the entire series if he is made to bowl only 15-16 overs per innings.

"He is going to create so many opportunities" - Tim Paine on Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc was part of Australia's bowling attack in the WTC final.

Tim Paine expects Mitchell Starc to be a potent weapon against England, reasoning:

"I am really excited to see Mitchell Starc play again because of the way England are batting. I think with his extra airspeed and the different angles he can create from over and around the wicket with them being super-positive, he is going to create so many opportunities."

While observing that the left-arm pacer's inclusion will also help Nathan Lyon, the former Australian wicketkeeper added that Boland will probably be the favored option if the Lord's surface is seamer-friendly:

"So that's going to be awesome to watch. He also will bring Nathan Lyon into the game even more with his footmarks. But if they produce a wicket that gives any assistance to the bowlers, Scott Boland is probably the first pick."

Boland picked up two wickets in the 26 overs he bowled across England's two innings of the Edgbaston Test. The right-arm seamer proved quite expensive, conceding an average of 5.65 runs per over.

