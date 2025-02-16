"I think he will have a huge tournament" - Former Australian captain points out India's X-factor ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke has tipped Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya to shine in the 2025 Champions Trophy, claiming that the all-rounder will have a huge tournament. The World Cup-winning captain feels Pandya is a superstar and is the X-factor for the Men in Blue.

Pandya, who lends Team India the much-needed balance in the line-up, didn't have an impressive series with the bat against England, yielding scores of an unbeaten nine, 10, and 17 alongside picking up three wickets. However, there is no doubt about his talent, and when on song, Pandya can change the game single-handedly.

Speaking on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, Clarke stated via cricket.com:

"The one for me that I think they missed through the Australian summer, who is a part of their shorter format, is Hardik Pandya. I think he's a superstar. I think he's an x-factor and I think he will have a huge tournament. So I'm saying India are the favorites and they're in my top four."

Hardik Pandya was part of the national team's squad during the 2017 Champions Trophy. The 31-year-old smashed a 43-ball 76 in the final at The Oval against arch-rivals Pakistan, albeit in a losing cause.

"I think India are the favorites even without Bumrah" - Michael Clarke

Michael Clarke. (Image Credits: Getty)

Despite Jasprit Bumrah's absence, Michael Clarke tipped the two-time winner as one of the front-runners to win the Champions Trophy. The 43-year-old added:

"I think there's no doubt about it they'll miss Bumrah. I think he is a huge loss. But you look through that squad, it is so strong. I think India are the favourites even without Bumrah. I've got them in my top four. Shubman Gill's been in good form. Rohit Sharma, a hundred a couple of games ago, so he's back in form. I still think they're the favourites to win the Champions Trophy."

Rohit Sharma and company hammered England by 3-0 in the home ODI series to gear up for the eight-team tournament. They will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai.

