"I told my dad that if I get a chance I will score 150 at least" - Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has disclosed that he told his father that he would play at least a 150-run knock if given an opportunity in India's ODI series against Bangladesh.

Kishan smoked 210 runs off just 131 balls as the Men in Blue set a massive 410-run target in the third and final ODI against the Tigers in Chattogram on Saturday, December 10. Their bowlers then bowled out Litton Das and Co. for just 182 to register an emphatic 227-run win.

During a post-match interview on Sony Sports, Kishan was asked if he had mentioned anything to the other players in the dressing room before going out to bat, just like he told them beforehand that he would hit a first-ball six on his ODI debut. He replied:

"It was not like that today, but seriously, when I was leaving home and after I had packed my bag, I told my dad that if I get a chance I will score 150 at least. But my dad was very positive and I feel to manifest it is very important."

The left-handed opener was also asked when he started thinking about a double century after having scored his hundred, to which he responded:

"I didn't see the scoreboard after 100. I was just batting, the pitch was so good and I was just enjoying, that whichever ball I get I should keep hitting. Then I saw the scoreboard once at 146 and after that, I saw only at 190. Then I felt when I have come so far, I should score 200."

Kishan's double century was the fastest in ODI cricket. He reached his century off 85 deliveries and needed only 41 balls to score his next 100 runs.

"I know once I get set I have the strength to easily clear the boundary" - Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan struck 24 fours and 10 sixes during his innings.

The 24-year-old was further asked about his approach in the middle as he usually maintains a similar strike rate while playing big knocks in domestic cricket as well. He responded:

"This is always my game plan, I like to play shots. I know once I get set I have the strength to easily clear the boundary, but at the same time, whenever we make a big score, we don't think that much about it but strike rotation is also necessary. So I practice that also but my main focus is that if the ball is there I will hit a six."

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag That’s the way to do it. Brilliant from Ishan Kishan. This is the approach that will do Team India a world of good. #INDvsBAN That’s the way to do it. Brilliant from Ishan Kishan. This is the approach that will do Team India a world of good. #INDvsBAN https://t.co/PepchFwFF1

The Mumbai Indians (MI) opener was the dominant partner in his 290-run second-wicket partnership with Virat Kohli. The former Indian skipper scored 113 runs off 91 balls, a knock studded with 11 fours and two sixes.

