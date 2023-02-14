"I try and avoid social media" - Cheteshwar Pujara admits he doesn't spend much time on the phone

India's formidable Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara has revealed that he prefers to stay away from social media as it lessens the number of distractions in his life. Pujara stated that he knows what he must do to attain success and is not much bothered about what people say.

The 35-year-old, gearing up for his 100th Test, has arguably established himself as an indispensable name in Indian Test cricket. The Saurashtra batter has magnificent numbers in red ball cricket, scoring 7021 runs in 99 matches at 44.15 with 19 centuries. His best of 206* came against England in Ahmedabad in 2012.

When asked whether he spends less time on the phone, he agreed as it makes one less distraction in his life. The right-hander stated that he also prefers to stay away from social media and believes in sticking to what he does best.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, he said:

"Apart from talking to friends and family, not much, I do agree. So there is one less distraction. Also, I try and avoid social media. As a sportsperson you need to be active on social media - that's a different thing. But I don't try and see what other people, celebrities, are doing."

"Even when someone is talking about me on social media, whether it is positive or negative, I stay away. Because I know my methods, I know my routine, I know what I have to do to become successful. When you have done that over a period of time, you figure out a way and you stick to that."

When asked about the secret behind the level of concentration he possesses, Pujara credited his simplified life, prayers, and yoga as its chief architect, stating:

"It is about how you are as a person, how your journey has been. I live a very simple life and that's the reason I don't get distracted by too many things. Also, as a person I believe in God and that's a strength which gives me a lot of positivity when you are going through a tough time."

Yoga has helped me immensely in the last several years, and I've been doing it regularly. That has also helped me improve my concentration."

The veteran batter perished for a single-figure score in the first Test against Australia off Todd Murphy's bowling as he top-edged a leg-side delivery to Scott Boland at short fine leg.

"You should definitely play Ranji Trophy" - Cheteshwar Pujara's message to youngsters

Cheteshwar Pujara. (Image Credits: Getty)

Pujara further claimed that youngsters aiming to play Tests must play plenty of first-class cricket to avoid getting exposed at the international level. He added:

"If you are just playing white-ball cricket and if you aim to play Test cricket, then you should definitely play Ranji Trophy, without any doubt. Otherwise you will eventually get exposed at the international level in red-ball cricket."

"If you look at examples of whoever has done well in Test cricket, they would have played some red-ball cricket - whether it is Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy or India A, Rest of India. It is slightly different for the bowlers, but for a batsman, it is important to play red-ball cricket."

India's second Test against Australia starts in Delhi on Friday (February 17).

