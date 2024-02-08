"I used to get told off for having an Adidas logo on my sweatband" - Stuart Broad calls for removal of limitations to revitalize Test cricket

Former England pacer Stuart Broad believes Test cricket should co-exist with the T20s by removing limitations and making it more of a spectacle like the shortest format. He called for red-ball cricket to utilize sponsors that will subsequently enhance the finances to bridge the gap between the highest and lowest Test-playing nations.

The 37-year-old last represented England in limited overs cricket in 2016 but wore the English whites until last year's Ashes.

Speaking on SportsBoom, Broad cited an example of him getting told off for sporting an Adidas logo on his sweatband to show where Test cricket is lacking.

"The limitations don't work. So there's certainly scope to open up Test match cricket to partners and bring in finances that way. In T20 cricket you only have to look at the shirts out there. You've got sponsor, sponsor, sponsor - like Formula 1. Test cricket is so limited and so structured, I used to get told off for having an Adidas logo on my sweat band. You would get fined for it, so the limitations don't work," said Broad.

"There's certainly scope to open up Test match cricket to partners and bring in finances that way. We need to reduce the gap between the lowest paid nations and the top paid nations in Test cricket. If you could get to the stage where players were paid similarly around the world then you've got more chance of attracting players to play it," he added.

Broad finished his career as the fifth leading wicket-taker in Tests with 604 scalps in 167 games.

He formed the most successful pace-bowling pair with James Anderson, who is third-all time in Test wickets with 695 scalps.

"Players have a love for Test cricket still" - Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad felt the players still have an affinity towards Test cricket despite several cases of them skipping the format for franchise T20 leagues around the globe.

The World Test Championship (WTC) has helped rejuvenate the format and bring context to every game.

"I am a believer particularly that T20 and Test cricket can live as great friends. They can live together, they can work together and grow the sport. I think players have a love for Test cricket still," Broad explained.

Played in a two-year period, the WTC has seen two winners in New Zealand and Australia for the 2019-21 and 2021-23 editions, respectively, with India finishing runners-up on both occasions.

England's Bazball approach of playing an attacking brand of cricket since mid-2022 has been a boon to Test cricket, which has seen an increase in crowds at the stadiums.

