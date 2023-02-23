"I've always said I'm playing to 2024" - David Warner confident of retaining opening spot despite India debacle

Australian batter David Warner expressed his confidence in continuing to open the batting for the Test side despite his poor form. The southpaw had a forgettable tour of India, scoring 26 runs in three innings before being ruled out due to a concussion and an elbow injury.

With the Ashes looming by, the Australian selectors have a serious choice to make regarding the opening combination.

Usman Khawaja's selection is a certainty while pressure mounts on Warner, especially with the likes of Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft having prolific domestic seasons in the Sheffield Shield.

Stating that he wants to continue scoring runs at the top of the order and help the team's cause in Tests, Warner told reporters at Sydney Airport:

"I've always said I'm playing to 2024; if the selectors feel that I'm not worthy of my spot, then so be it, and I can push on to the white-ball stuff. I've got the next 12 months, a lot of cricket's ahead for the team and if I can keep scoring runs and putting my best foot forward for the team and I can help my spot, it'd be great for the team."

Warner was replaced by Matt Renshaw as a concussion substitute in the second innings of the Delhi Test. Apart from the opening batter, pacer Josh Hazlewood has also been ruled out for the remainder of the series while Ashton Agar has been deemed surplus to requirements and sent home.

"It's easy pickings for critics when you're 36 going on 37" - David Warner

The veteran opener had expressed his interest in winning a Test series in India and England before retiring from the format.

While his hopes of succeeding in the subcontinent's toughest challenge have been squandered, he could still be part of a winning Ashes team in England. It is to be noted that Australia last won an away Ashes series in 2001.

Warner had a forgettable series during his last red-ball trip to England. He was dismissed by Stuart Broad seven times over the course of the five-match series and scored only 95 runs at an average of 9.50.

Opining that the scrutiny surrounding senior players has been a recurring theme over the years, Warner said:

"It's easy pickings [for critics] when you're 36 going on 37. I've seen it before with the ex-players as well. So for me if I'm taking pressure off the rest of the other guys, and no one's worrying about the rest of the team, I'm happy to do that."

Warner has been touted to lead the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2023 Indian Premier League. The Aussies could then potentially play the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which will be followed by the Ashes in England.

Will the veteran opener open the batting for Australia in the Ashes? Let us know what you think.

