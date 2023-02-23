"There are 2 titles that I’d like the Indian men’s team to win" - Sunil Gavaskar wishes for the Men in Blue to win ODI World Cup and WTC in 2023 

Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar wants Team India to be back among the ICC silverware following a decade-long drought. The Men in Blue stumbled during the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, but have a realistic shot at two ICC trophies in 2023.

Team India are on the cusp of making it to the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) for the second time in succession. They are only one win away from sealing a spot in the top two and could lay their hands on the elusive ICC trophy in June 2023 at The Oval.

Apart from the WTC final, 2023 will see another major ICC event being played in the form of the ODI World Cup. India have a major advantage heading into the tournament and are early favorites, with the showpiece event taking place in their backyard.

Stating that he wishes to see India lift both the ICC trophies on offer in 2023, Gavaskar told Sportstar:

“When you see a champion being felicitated, you also want to be one. And when your athletes are improving their personal bests, that is when you know everything is on the right track. There are two titles that I’d like the Indian men’s team to win — one is the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup is the other.

Admitting that winning the Asia Cup 2023 as well will mark a triumphant year for Indian cricket, Gavaskar added:

“There is, of course, the Asia Cup in between these two. If that comes back to India, nothing quite like it.”

The issue surrounding the 2023 Asia Cup's hosting is yet to reach an amicable solution. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been adamant over its stance of not traveling to Pakistan to play in the tournament. The Men in Blue could potentially play their scheduled matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including the final, if they qualify for the same.

“Australia has been a stumbling block for quite a while" - Sunil Gavaskar

Much like the men's team, the women's team are on the cusp of big things after qualifying for the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup in South Africa.

The Women in Blue will face Australia, a side that they have struggled to overcome in important fixtures in the recent past.

Commenting on the upcoming knockout contest, Gavaskar said:

"Australia has been a stumbling block for quite a while. The women’s team will need that one big win like the men’s squad in 2018-19 in Australia. If the Indian women manage to get past the Aussies and go on to win the World Cup, it will be a big boost."

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will face Australia in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday, February 23.

Will Team India bag an ICC trophy in 2023? Let us know what you think.

