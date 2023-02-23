Aiden Markram appointed as SRH captain ahead of IPL 2023 

South African all-rounder Aiden Markram has been appointed as the new captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The franchise was in search of a new skipper following the release of Kane Williamson prior to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction.

Markram has significant leadership experience, recently leading the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the SA20 title in January 2022. He also led the South Africa U-19 team to glory in 2014 and was even the captain of the national team for a brief while.

The Proteas star was roped in by SRH during the IPL 2022 mega auction for a sum of ₹2.60 crore and had a prolific maiden season. He scored 381 runs at an average of 47.63. The South African has now pipped the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mayank Agarwal to claim captaincy responsibility ahead of a crucial season for the franchise.

He was a pre-auction pick for the the Sunrisers Eastern Cape ahead of the inaugural edition of SA20. He led from the front by amassing 366 runs in 12 matches, including a century in the semi-final against the Johannesburg Super Kings. He also chipped in with 11 wickets at an economy of 6.19.

Markram recently earned a recall to the Test setup

The 28-year-old was touted as the next big thing in South African cricket, but could not live up to expectations. However, he has been turning a corner with his performances of late. He currently holds the No.5 spot in the ICC T20I rankings for batters.

He also marked a return to the Test setup after not being considered for the three-match away series against Australia.

SRH will be hoping to turn over a new leaf under Markram's regime. Known for their consistency when it comes to qualifying for the playoffs, the franchise has missed out on the top four across the last two editions.

They finished bottom of the table during the 2021 edition, which saw David Warner being sacked as captain midway through the campaign.

Markram has a well-balanced outfit at his disposal, which includes new promising recruits like Harry Brook, Akeal Hossain, and his South African teammate Heinrich Klassen.

Will SRH win their second IPL title under their new skipper in 2023? Let us know what you think.

