“I've got no doubt that he stays in the side” - Ricky Ponting backs Todd Murphy to retain place for Manchester Test

Aussie batting legend Ricky Ponting backed young off-spinner Todd Murphy to retain his place in the playing XI for the Manchester Test despite his struggles at Headingley.

Murphy, 22, claimed only one wicket in the third Ashes 2023 Test at Headingley, which Australia lost by three wickets. He was taken apart by England captain Ben Stokes in the first innings and bowled only a couple of overs in England’s chase of 251.

Speaking on the ICC Review Show, Ponting threw his weight behind Murphy and opined that he is likely to get another chance in the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The former Australian captain commented:

“I've got no doubt that he stays in the side. And I think when they get the chance, when Pat gets the chance, he might look at getting him into the game a little bit earlier next time.”

Ponting also defended Australian captain Pat Cummins amid criticism that he did not get his tactics right in the previous match.

“Look, Pat is still fairly young in the job. Let's not forget that he's only been doing it for a couple of years now and I'm sure he's learning along the way," Ponting added.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



@qantas | Finishing on a high? Steve Smith has dominated at Old Trafford and the Oval in the past, and they're the final two stops in the 2023 #Ashes @qantas | #UnplayablePodcast

Cummins has led Australia in 18 Test matches so far, winning 10 and losing four of them.

“I'm not going to question Pat at all” - Ponting

Even as some experts have raised questions over Cummins’ leadership in the ongoing Ashes, Ponting stated that he would wait till the end of the series so that the assessment is fair. He also pointed out the fact that Australia are 2-1 heading into the fourth Test.

The Aussie legend stated:

“I'm not going to question Pat at all. The fact that Australia are 2-1 up says he's done a good job to me. There'll always be little things in a game. When you lose, there are always little things in a game that people are happy to talk about."

Ponting concluded:

“At the end of the day, I think the tactics are better off waiting to see what the result is at the end of the series and then we'll be able to critique both captains on the result.”

The fourth Ashes 2023 Test begins at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, July 19.