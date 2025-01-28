“I’ve got those written down in my bedroom” - Australian spinner’s massive statement on Indian star ahead of SL vs AUS 2025 Tests

Australian left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has revealed that Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's tips have been massive enough for him to put up those in his bedroom. With the tour of Sri Lanka looming, the 28-year-old said he hoped to meet Jadeja and get more advice.

Kuhnemann made his first Test appearance during the tour of India in early 2023 and finished the series with nine wickets at 31.11, including a fifer in Indore. The Queensland spinner is in line to play the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle which begins on January 29.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, the Australian spinner claimed:

"I was with the squad there for the Sydney Test. I was hoping to try and meet him (Jadeja) but I couldn't unfortunately. The tips that Jadeja gave me in India, I've got those written down in my bedroom. Got some notes and I'll use some of that here."

With Prabath Jayasuriya possessing an imposing record in Galle and decimating Australia on debut, Kuhnemann said he has taken note of all the threats he could have on them.

"I just finished watching all of Jayasuriya this morning. I think I've seen them all. What the fields are doing and what part of the day it is. Day 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5. Angles of the fielders. If the catching men on the off and on-side."

Kuhnemann had notably dislocated his thumb during the Big Bash League (BBL) game between the Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes. He underwent surgery for the same and received clearance to travel to Sri Lanka.

"So many thoughts and experiences that flash back" - Matthew Kuhnemann recalls Australia's tour of India

Matthew Kuhnemann. (Image Credits: Getty)

Kuhnemann claimed that the environment created by the management ensures that every player feels confident to perform despite being on the sidelines for a long time, as was the case in India. He stated:

"There are so many thoughts and experiences that flash back when I look at it. I remember in Indore, I was using my hand on the dirt a fair bit over there and when I put my hat on, there's still the dirt marks there. That's very cool. Blur is a great way to put it. It was a bit of a whirlwind month in India. Looking back at it now, how special it actually was. The environment with Ronnie (Andrew McDonald), Patty (Pat Cummins) and Steve (Smith) have created is it's very easy for someone who isn't part of the squad full-time coming in and to feel confident to do well. So, I look back and think I've grown as a cricketer in my skill-sets a lot better than a couple of years ago."

A series victory for Australia in Sri Lanka will arguably be massive for them.

