"I want to change mine to 5-0" - Former England batter's massive prediction ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test 

Former England player David Lloyd believes that a whitewash for Ben Stokes and co. in the Test series against India is completely plausible based on how the recent series opener at Headingley, Leeds, turned out. The hosts pulled off yet another mammoth run chase and capitalised on the visitors' mistakes to etch a historic five-wicket win, and claim an early series lead.

Ahead of the series, the majority of the pundits backed England to secure the series due to their established squad and command over the conditions. Despite backing the Ben Stokes-led side as winners, the general consensus was that it would be a tightly contested series.

The first Test was arguably an even contest for the majority of its course, especially when India were cruising in the first innings, and marching on with the lead at the second time of asking.

David Lloyd, however, feels that unless rain forces one of the matches to be a draw, England will emerge as runaway winners of the series.

"I want to change mine (prediction) to 5-0. No, I'll stay with 4-0, because you never know with rain. They could not catch," Lloyd said on Stick to Cricket podcast.

Team India have been competitive across their last couple of tours to England in 2018 and 2021-2, the latter being a drawn series. The Men in Blue, however, faced a 0-4 series whitewash when they toured the country in 2011.

The Shubman Gill-led side have a lot of unanswered questions in the early stages of the series itself. Their questionable fielding, lack of input by the support bowlers, and team combination are the areas needed to be addressed if they wish to mount a strong comeback in the series.

"He is now England’s answer to Virender Sehwag" - David Lloyd hails Ben Duckett for his match-winning display in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

David Lloyd shed praise on England opening batter Ben Duckett for his heroics in the series opener. The left-handed batter is bound to be a thorn in India's side for the remainder of the series as well, and the hosts need him to step up, if they wish to dominate the summer.

“Ben Duckett has come a long way since he poured a drink over Jimmy Anderson on an Ashes tour. He is now England’s answer to Virender Sehwag and opening the batting in your World XI. The reverse sweep is such a natural shot for him. He plays it for fun. It’s no surprise to learn he was a good hockey player at school because it’s like a hockey shot,” Lloyd wrote in his column for the Daily Mail (via Indian Express).

The second Test between the two heavyweights is scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from Wednesday, July 2 onwards.

