"I do want to share this" - Harry Brook reveals reason behind skipping India tour and IPL 2024

Young England cricketer Harry Brook recently took to his official Instagram account to reveal the reason behind skipping the Test series in India and pulling out of IPL 2024. The youngster shared that his grandmother passed away before the India tour and that he needs to stay with his family as a support system.

Brook pulled out of the five-Test series in India as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) cited personal reasons behind the withdrawal, with Dan Lawrence chosen as replacement. The right-hander also decided to skip IPL 2024 after the Delhi Capitals shelled out INR 4 crore in the auction.

Taking to Instagram, Brook wrote:

"I can confirm that I have made the very difficult decision not to play in the upcoming IPL. I was so excited to be picked by Delhi Capitals and was so looking forward to joining up with everyone. Whilst I don't think I should need to share my personal reasons behind this decision, I know there will be many asking why. So I do want to share this."

The 25-year-old explained that he was quite close to his grandmother and is glad to have her seen him playing for England. He wrote:

"I lost my grandmother last month - she was a rock to me and I spent a huge amount of my childhood in her home; my attitude to life and love for cricket was shaped by her and my late grandfather. When at home, there would hardly be a day go by that didn't include seeing her. It makes me so happy that she was able to see me play cricket for England."

The right-hander made his IPL debut last year with the SunRisers Hyderabad. Despite fetching an enormous INR 13.25 crore from the franchise, Brook managed only 190 runs, averaging a shade over 20.

"I have learned to prioritise my mental wellbeing and that of my family's" - Harry Brook

Harry Brook (Image Credits: Getty)

Brook admitted to knowing his grandmother didn't have too long before leaving for India from Abu Dhabi. He also added that he has learned to prioritise his and his family's mental well-being.

The youngster concluded the post by thanking the ECB and the Delhi Capitals for their support:

"I made the decision to leave the India Test tour the night before we flew from Abu Dhabi to India because I was told for the first time that my grandmother was ill and didn't have long. Now that she has passed my family and I are grieving and I need to be around them. Over the last few years I have learned to prioritise my mental wellbeing and that of my family's, honestly nothing is more important to me than family.

"I couldn't be more grateful for the support I have received, especially from the ECB and Delhi Capitals, thank you."

The Yorskhire batter, nevertheless, is likely to take part in the T20 World Cup 2024.