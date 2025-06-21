“I wouldn’t have reached here without you” - Indian legend’s massive claim on Shubman Gill’s celebration in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar praised skipper Shubman Gill for his humble act while celebrating a magnificent century on Day 1 of the opening Test against England in Leeds. Leading India in Tests for the first time, the 25-year-old responded in style, scoring a sixth red-ball century and a second away from home.

Several fans and experts criticized Gill's appointment as India's Test captain ahead of the tour to England. However, the youngster unleashed his entire repertoire with the bat, smashing 16 boundaries and a maximum in his 127* off 175 deliveries.

Speaking about Gill's celebration upon reaching three figures after the day's play on Sony Sports, Gavaskar said (via India Today):

"That little bow to the dressing room was a nice touch. It means so much, because those are the people you train with, run between the wickets with, and who’ve been part of your preparation. It was a gesture of appreciation—'thank you, guys, I wouldn't have reached here without you."

Gill's knock helped India dominate the opening day of the first Test, with the score reading 359/3 in 85 overs at stumps. It was also his first Test century in the SENA countries in 12 outings.

"You can see how much more solid and mature he looks" - Sunil Gavaskar on Shubman Gill's knock

Sunil Gavaskar praised Shubman Gill for the growth in his batting after the latter's sensational century on the opening day at Leeds. The youngster came into the ongoing Test under pressure, with a Test average of only 35.05 in 32 matches.

He became only the fourth Indian to score a century in his maiden Test innings as captain.

"We’ve seen him (Shubman Gill) grow up in front of the camera—from the U-19 World Cup days to now anchoring a Test innings. Every time he walks out now, you can see how much more solid and mature he looks. Early on, he had a bit of a weakness around the off stump, often playing across the line and getting caught out. But now, he’s much more assured," said Gavaskar (via the aforementioned source).

The former opener added:

"He’s looking absolutely gorgeous at the crease. That shot early on in his innings—playing straight down the ground—is not an easy one to execute. It showed just how well he was seeing the ball: the speed, the timing, the control—everything was spot on."

Aside from Shubman Gill, India also received excellent contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), Rishabh Pant (65*), and KL Rahul (42).

