ICC honors the 12th anniversary of India's 2011 Cricket World Cup triumph by releasing the 2023 brand

The International Cricket Council (ICC) honored the 12th anniversary of India's 2011 Cricket World Cup (CWC) triumph by releasing the brand entity for the upcoming 2023 edition.

With the start of the 2023 CWC just six months away, the brand for the event has fan emotion as the central theme. It is depicted by the 'Navarasa', the nine emotions that fans experience during a match.

Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma spoke about how it is a dream for every player to play a World Cup on home soil (via ICC Cricket).

“With six months to go until the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 the excitement is really starting to build, playing a World Cup on home soil is every player’s dream, even more so as captain and I can’t wait for it to start."

He continued:

"The Men’s Cricket World Cup is a very special event for everyone involved in cricket and we will be doing everything over the next few months to prepare as best we can to give us the greatest chance to lift the trophy.”

The Navarasa has been reimagined in a cricketing context with symbols and colors depicting the different emotions that fans go through during a match. The nine emotions are joy, power, anguish, respect, pride, bravery, glory, wonder, and passion.

The ICC released the 2023 brand on its social media handles to honor the 12th anniversary of the 2011 CWC victory.

India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the finals to win the 2011 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MS Dhoni was the Man of the Match for the finals, while Yuvraj Singh was the Man of the Series for the tournament.

MS Dhoni will be awarded a Fancraze digital collectible for his iconic World Cup-winning six

ICC digital collectible partner FanCraze will also be gifting MS Dhoni his Navarasa-themed ’glory' Digital Collectible to celebrate the milestone at a special event in Chennai this afternoon. Dhoni’s six from the CWC final in 2011 will be gifted to him as one of the greatest moments in Indian cricket history.

The ICC digital channel will release a new iconic cricketing moment every week from now relating to the remaining eight emotions in the build-up to the showpiece event later this year.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah expressed his excitement about hosting the upcoming World Cup in six months (via News 18):

“The BCCI is looking forward to hosting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and creating a memorable event for fans both in India and around the world. Today marks the 12-year anniversary of India’s famous win in the 2011 edition and the long-lasting impact it had on the country."

He continued:

"We cannot wait until October to see world class cricket on show in the pinnacle event of the one-day game and for India to host an incredible spectacle.”

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice also shared similar sentiments at the unveiling of the 2023 CWC brand:

“We are delighted to reveal the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 brand, showcasing the raw emotion and enjoyment that cricket brings to fans across the world through the Navarasa. We have an exciting six months ahead of us as we build up to deliver the biggest Cricket World Cup ever.”

The 13th edition of the 50-over Cricket World Cup is set to be played in India from October 5 to November 19, featuring ten teams and 48 matches.

