[Watch] "Live the Game" - ICC releases official anthem of T20 World Cup 2021 

The ICC has released the official anthem of the T20 World Cup 2021 via their official Twitter account. The Anthem, named 'Live the Game', is composed by renowned Indian musical director Amit Trivedi.

The campaign's promotional video features 3-D avatars of the Indian captain, Virat Kohli, West Indian skipper Kieron Pollard, Afghanistan's ace spinner Rashid Khan, and Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

The ICC's official Twitter account posted the video of the anthem with the caption:

"🎵Let the world know, This is your show🎵 Come #LiveTheGame and groove to the #T20WorldCup anthem 💃 🕺🏾"

You can find the video below:

The video showcases teenage fans being transported to the exciting world of T20I cricket and getting to play alongside their cricketing idols all to the peppy and lively soundtrack. The animated film features an impressive blend of 2D and 3D effects.

The anthem has been received well by a few cricketers. West Indian skipper and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard shared the video on his official Twitter account, stating that he couldn't stand still while listening to the groovy soundtrack.

Another player who couldn't resist taking a look at the animated anthem video before it was official was Glenn Maxwell. He shared the following post from his Instagram account:

Speaking about being excited for the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2021, Maxwell said:

"The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is going to be one of the toughest and most exciting on record. There are so many teams that could take the trophy and every game will be like a final. We can’t wait to get started knowing the caliber of players we have."

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will commence on October 17 in Oman and the UAE, with the final set to be played in Dubai on November 14.

