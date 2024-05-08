ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: All the squads 

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is all set to be held in the West Indies and the United States from June 1 to June 29. A total of 20 teams will be taking part in this year's edition, up from 16 during the 2022 competition in Australia.

The 20 sides featuring in T20 World Cup 2024 have been divided into four groups of five teams each. The top two nations from each group will progress to the Super 8 round. In this round, the qualifying sides will be divided into two groups of four each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout round.

This year's competition will be the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup. England are the defending champions in the tournament. They beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final of the 2022 edition at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Full squad list of all Men's T20 World Cup 2024 teams

Below is the full squad list of all ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 teams.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vicecaptain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Expand Tweet

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq

Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner

Reserve: Ben Sears

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hossain, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran

Expand Tweet

Canada: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyankhan Pathan, Shreyas Movva, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh

Reserves: Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora

Oman: Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi (wk), Mehran Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah

Reserves: Jatinder Singh, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra

United States: Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-Captain), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar

Reserves: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young, Neil Rock, Harry Tector

Expand Tweet

Papua New Guinea: Assadollah Vala (c), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, CJ Amini, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Norman Vanua

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole

Uganda: Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya

Reserves: Innocent Mwebaze, Ronald Lutaaya

Pakistan: Yet to be announced

Sri Lanka: Yet to be announced

Bangladesh: Not announced yet

Namibia: Yet to be announced

Netherlands: Yet to be announced

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback