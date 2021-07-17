ICC T20 World Cup: Danish Kaneria picks West Indies, England, India as final contenders

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has opened up on which teams could make it to the final of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Groups for the showpiece event were drawn on Friday and there are some interesting match-ups to watch out for.

Group A can be considered the 'Group of Death' with the likes of West Indies, Australia, England and South Africa in it. However, Danish Kaneria believes the way West Indies have thumped Australia 4-1 in the T20I series, they will be one of the favorites to make it to the final.

Speaking to India News, Danish Kaneria also backed England to give West Indies strong competition and make it to the final.

Group B consists of India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan so far. Kaneria had no hesitation in stating that India are overwhelming favorites from this group to make it to the final.

"If I look at Group 1, the way West Indies have formed their team and the way they are playing against Australia, they are strong contenders. Between West Indies and England I think one team will make it to the final. In Group 2, India have quality cricketers and all-rounders. IPL 2021 phase two will happen before the T20 World Cup so it will favour India make it to the final because the players will be in touch," Danish Kaneria stated.

India-Pakistan games viewed more than the Ashes: Danish Kaneria

ICYMI: The groups for the #T20WorldCup have been revealed.



Get to know the 16 teams duking it out for the trophy at this year’s tournament 👉 https://t.co/K6iQjFYa6z pic.twitter.com/46TXHVJoKZ — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) July 16, 2021

India and Pakistan have once again been drawn in the same group for the T20 World Cup and Danish Kaneria feels it is an exciting moment for fans from both countries. As India and Pakistan don't play bilateral cricket against each other, their encounters in ICC events are always highly anticipated.

Danish Kaneria feels this will also help the ICC financially as viewership increases in India-Pakistan games and it makes a difference in the revenue generated.

"India-Pakistan games and viewed more than the Ashes. India and Pakistan are not playing bilateral series. So people wait with anticipation for the times when these two teams meet in ICC events. From the commercial point of view this would also generate a lot of revenue," Danish Kaneria signed off.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava