ICC Test Rankings: Cheteshwar Pujara breaks into top 20; Kuldeep Yadav also makes a long jump after India's win

India's stand-in captain Cheteshwar Pujara has made a massive jump in the ICC Test Rankings for batters, climbing 19 places to reach the 19th position. The veteran right-hander was sensational in the first Test against Bangladesh, scoring 192 runs in two innings and getting dismissed just once.

Shreyas Iyer also rose in the rankings, thanks to his fine 86 in the first innings of the first Test, where he also strung a crucial partnership with Pujara. He now sits in 26th place and that is quite a testament to an incredible start to his Test career.

Elsewhere, despite a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of England, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continued his consistent run with the bat, toppling Steve Smith to get into second place. He has 875 rating points, which is his personal best. Smith has now fallen to the third place while Labuschagne manages to hold onto his top spot in the ICC Test Rankings among batters.

Indian spinners rise in ICC Test Rankings among bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav made a sensational comeback to Test cricket, picking up eight wickets in the Chattogram Tests and has broken into the top 50, sitting in 49th place in the ICC Test Rankings among bowlers.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel also showed his quality in the second innings with four wickets and has risen to 18th place among bowlers. Despite South Africa's loss to Australia within two days at the Gabba, speedster Kagiso Rabada picked up a couple of four-fers and rose to third position in the rankings for bowlers.

Shakib Al Hasan and Ben Stokes swapped places among all-rounders, with the former displacing the latter from the third spot, despite their contrasting team performances. Stokes led England to a historic 3-0 win over Pakistan, while Shakib's fighting knock of 84 couldn't help Bangladesh salvage a draw in the Chattogram Test against India.

