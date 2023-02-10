ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be played in South Africa from February 10 to 26. The tournament will begin with a Group A match between South Africa Women and Sri Lanka Women at Newlands in Cape Town. This year’s event will be the eighth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

A total of 10 teams are taking part in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup. Australia Women, Bangladesh Women, New Zealand Women, South Africa Women and Sri Lanka Women are in Group A. England Women, India Women, Ireland Women, Pakistan Women and West Indies Women have been placed in Group B.

A total of 23 matches will be played as part of the ICC event in which Australia are the defending champions. Following the league stage games, the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

The knockout matches will be played in Newlands, Cape Town on February 23 and February 24, followed by the final at the same venue on February 26.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Live telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be available on Star Sports Network channels in India. The matches will also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Full schedule with timings in IST

Below is the full schedule for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

February 10: South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st Match, Group A, Newlands, Cape Town (10:30 PM)

February 11: West Indies Women vs England Women, 2nd Match, Group B, Boland Park, Paarl (6:30 PM)

February 11: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, 3rd Match, Group A, Boland Park, Paarl (10:30 PM)

February 12: India Women vs Pakistan Women, 4th Match, Group B, Newlands, Cape Town (6:30 PM)

February 12: Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th Match, Group A, Newlands, Cape Town (10:30 PM)

February 13: Ireland Women vs England Women, 6th Match, Group B, Boland Park, Paarl (6:30 PM)

February 13: South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, 7th Match, Group A, Boland Park, Paarl, 10:30 PM

February 14: Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, 8th Match, Group A, St George's Park, Gqeberha (10:30 PM)

February 15: India Women vs West Indies Women, 9th Match, Group B, Newlands, Cape Town, 6:30 PM

February 15: Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, 10th Match, Group B, Newlands, Cape Town, 10:30 PM

February 16: Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women, 11th Match, Group A, St George's Park, Gqeberha (6:30 PM)

February 17: New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, 12th Match, Group A, Newlands, Cape Town (6:30 PM)

February 17: West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, 13th Match, Group B, Newlands, Cape Town (10:30 PM)

February 18: England Women vs India Women, 14th Match, Group B, St George's Park, Gqeberha (6:30 PM)

February 18: South Africa Women vs Australia Women, 15th Match, Group A, St George's Park, Gqeberha (10:30 PM)

February 19: Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women, 16th Match, Group B, Boland Park, Paarl (6:30 PM)

February 19: New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 17th Match, Group A, Boland Park, Paarl (10:30 PM)

February 20: India Women vs Ireland Women, 18th Match, Group B, St George's Park, Gqeberha (6:30 PM)

February 21: England Women vs Pakistan Women, 19th Match, Group B, Newlands, Cape Town (6:30 PM)

February 21: South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women, 20th Match, Group A, Newlands, Cape Town (10:30 PM)

February 23: Semi-Final 1 (A1 v B2), Newlands, Cape Town (6:30 PM)

February 24: Semi-Final 2 (B1 v A2), Newlands, Cape Town (6:30 PM)

February 26: Final, Newlands, Cape Town (6:30 PM)

