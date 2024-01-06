ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on January 6 after AUS vs PAK Test series

Australia beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, January 6 to gain crucial ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points. Win the triumph on Day 4 of the Test match, the Aussies completed a 3-0 clean sweep, while Pakistan succumbed to their 17th consecutive Test loss in Australia.

Looking at the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table after the Australia vs Pakistan SCG Test, the Aussies are fourth with 54 points and points percentage (PCT) of 50. They have played eight matches, winning five and losing two, while one Test has ended in a draw.

With three consecutive Test losses, Pakistan are sixth with 22 points and PCT of 45.83. They had earlier beaten Sri Lanka in July 2023 in two Tests.

Speaking of the SCG Test, Pakistan resumed Day 4 of the match at 68/7. They were bowled out for 115 in 43.1 overs in their second innings as Josh Hazlewood finished with 4/16 and Nathan Lyon with 3/36. For Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan, who was unbeaten on 6 overnight, contributed 28.

There was some consolation for the visitors as all-rounder Aamer Jamal was named Player of the Match for scoring 82 runs and claiming a six-wicket haul.

India on top of World Test Championship points table

India occupy the top position in the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table. They have 26 points to their name and PCT of 54.16. India have won two of their four Tests in the ongoing WTC cycle, losing one, while one Test ended in a draw. They created history in Cape Town recently, becoming the first Asian side to win a Test match at that venue.

South Africa are second in the WTC points table with 12 points and PCT of 50. They crushed India in the first Test in Centurion by an innings and 32 runs. However, they were bundled out for 55 on Day 1 in Cape Town and ended up losing the Test early on Day 2.

The Proteas are followed by New Zealand, who also have 12 points and PCT of 50. Bangladesh are in fifth position with the same number of points and PCT. West Indies, England and Sri Lanka occupy the last three positions in the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table.

The Windies have four points and PCT of 16.67, while England have accumulated nine points and have PCT of 15. Sri Lanka are yet to get off the mark, having suffered two losses in two Tests.

