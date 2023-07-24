ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on July 24 after Ashes 2023 4th Test

Australia and England retained their spots in the top four of the ICC World Test Championship points table after a draw in Manchester on Sunday (July 23). The fifth day of the fourth Ashes Test match was abandoned due to rain as the two arch-rivals had to settle for a draw.

England were in a commanding position at the end of the fourth day. The Aussies trailed by 61 runs in the second innings with only five wickets in hand. It looked like England would win the Manchester Test and level the series 2-2. However, much to the home fans' disappointment, not a single ball could be bowled on the fifth day.

Courtesy of the result in Manchester, Australia continue to lead the Ashes 2023 series 2-1 after four matches. Australia and England earned four points each in the ICC World Test Championship points table due to the draw.

Australia's points percentage has come down to 54.17% from 61.11% after the draw. They still hold the third spot.

Meanwhile, England's points percentage has improved from 27.78% to 29.17% after earning four points. England are fourth in the standings at the moment.

India can solidify their grip over first position in ICC World Test Championship points table tonight

Australia v India - ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Day Four (Image: Getty)

India, meanwhile, are at the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table right now with 100% points. The second-placed Pakistan also have 100% points. India are currently playing a Test against West Indies in Trinidad.

Ahead of the final day of the match, India need eight wickets to win, while West Indies require 289 runs. Considering West Indies' batting collapse in the first innings, India will start as the favorites to win.

If India record a win in the second Test, they will strengthen their grip over the number one position. While their points percentage will remain 100%, their total points will increase to 24.

