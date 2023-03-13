ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on March 13 after IND vs AUS 2023 Test series

Australia and India cemented the top two spots in the ICC World Test Championship points table after a stalemate at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday (March 13). The two teams played out a draw in Ahmedabad, earning four points each in the WTC standings.

Courtesy of the draw at the Narendra Modi Stadium, India won the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1. Australia still remained at the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table with 66.67% points from six series. The Aussies registered 11 wins, three losses and five draws in the WTC 2021-23 cycle.

On the other hand, India's points percentage dipped from 60.29% to 58.8% after the draw in Ahmedabad. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit recorded 10 victories, five defeats and three draws in their 18 matches of the WTC 2021-23 cycle.

India ended as the table-toppers in the previous WTC cycle but had to settle for the second position this year. Australia have qualified for their first WTC final and they will face India on June 8 at The Oval.

New Zealand can finish 6th in the ICC World Test Championship points table

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 1st Test: Day 5 (Image: Getty)

One match still remains in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. Defending champions New Zealand will battle Sri Lanka in that match. Both teams have been knocked out of the race to the final but can improve their position in the standings by performing well in the final Test.

If New Zealand record another win over Sri Lanka, they will jump to the sixth position in the table and end with 38.46% points. Pakistan will slip to the eighth spot while Sri Lanka will drop to the fifth spot. However, if Sri Lanka win, the islanders will finish fourth above England, Pakistan, West Indies and New Zealand.

