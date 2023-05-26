"If I didn't get injured at such a crucial moment" - Shaheen Shah Afridi laments his misfortune during 2022 T20 World Cup final

Pakistan paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi admits that things could've been different at the 2022 T20 World Cup final against England had he been able to bowl his full quota. The youngster stated that he had also been agitated about how the 2021 edition ended for Pakistan.

In the 2022 T20 World Cup final, Afridi took a smart catch to dismiss Harry Brook in the 13th over of the England innings, but hurt his knee in the process. The left-arm speedster was forced off the field after bowling only two overs. England won by five wickets with an over to spare.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, the new-ball bowler said he feels Pakistan might have won had he not been injured, but underlined the need to move ahead from that.

"Obviously, it's every player's dream to win a World Cup for his country and I still remember 2021, how that ended. And in this tournament, if I didn't get injured at such a crucial moment, maybe we could've won. Maybe if I had stayed fit and bowled. Injuries can happen at any time. If I think too much about them then I won't be able to move ahead."

Notably, the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE saw the Men in Green lose to Australia to crash out of the tournament. Afridi bowled the second last over as conceded three sixes against Matthew Wade as Australia chased down 177 in 19 overs with five wickets to spare.

"With time I'll improve and the more I play the more I'll improve" - Shaheen Shah Afridi

The 23-year-old revealed that he has gone from strength to strength in terms of fitness since PSL 2023 and predicts to hit his full stride soon.

"I was injured two months out before the World Cup, two-three months after the World Cup also. So it will of course take time to get back. That match energy or fitness, you only get it from playing matches. Since the PSL, I've been feeling better, I got better through it and then played internationals for Pakistan as well. With time I'll improve and the more I play the more I'll improve."

The left-arm pacer led the Lahore Qalandars to the second consecutive PSL title this year, finishing with 19 scalps in 12 games.

