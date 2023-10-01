"If India play their perfect tournament, they are going to be very difficult to stop" - Stuart Broad ahead of 2023 World Cup

Former England seamer Stuart Broad believes that Jos Buttler and company must play out of their skins to defend their ODI World Cup title. Broad reckons India are overwhelming favorites and will be unstoppable should everything go according to plan.

Led by Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue have momentum on their side, having won the Asia Cup 2023 and the bilateral series against Australia ahead of the World Cup. India last won the ODI World Cup when they co-hosted the event in 2011 and will hope to replicate the success this time around.

Talking about England and India's chances, Broad wrote in his column for the Daily Mail:

"If England manage to retain their World Cup title, it will be a phenomenal effort but my overriding feeling is that if India play their perfect tournament, they are going to be very difficult to stop. Jos Buttler certainly has the team to challenge, one with the ability to post high totals, but I just think India, as hosts and the top-ranked ODI side, will be a hugely difficult proposition."

Broad reckons that England will be at a disadvantage as they have to travel from one place to another for all games instead of playing a couple of matches at the same venue.

"Contrast to England. Without sounding like I am giving them excuses, they have got a pretty tough draw, to be honest. They do not play two games in the same location, instead travelling from city to city. Others have the luxury of being able to book in somewhere for a week and play two games. They do not," Broad added.

England arguably have one of the most power-packed sides, characterized by a deep batting line-up, having the likes of Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, and Chris Woakes in their ranks.

"Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi can blow opponents away" - Stuart Broad

Broad also backed Pakistan to be a genuine contender for the semi-finals, given their pace-bowling unit.

"As for the other semi-finalists? Pakistan will be a threat. Their bowling is full of natural wicket-takers and is their huge strength. In players like Babar Azam they have some high quality batters but Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi can blow opponents away," the 37-year-old stated.

While Broad feels Australia have a well-drilled side, he reckons New Zealand will pip them as the Kiwis always find a way in the ICC events.

"I'd then probably say New Zealand over Australia. Why? Because, New Zealand are the ultimate tournament team. Put their team sheets next to each other and you’d always lean towards the Aussies with Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, but New Zealand just find a way," Broad added.

The ODI World Cup will kick off with a game between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad on October 5.