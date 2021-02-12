“If you look at my last 10-15 Tests, you will find some runs there” - Ajinkya Rahane

India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has opened up over growing concerns about his recent batting form, stating that the team is more important than an individual.

Since his match-winning century in the Boxing Day Test last year, Ajinkya Rahane has failed to score a single fifty. His highest score has been 37 in the first innings in Brisbane. In the first Test in Chennai against England, he managed only 1 and 0.

In a press conference ahead of the second Test on Saturday, the 32-year-old played down concerns over his batting form. He said:

"We are playing at home after two years. It's all about the team, not about any individual. If you look at my last 10-15 Tests, you will find some runs there.”

While not revealing the final XI for the second Test, Ajinkya Rahane admitted that left-arm spinner Axar Patel's fitness was good news for the team.

"Every player is in the mix. Good to have Axar Patel fit. I'm not going to say who is going to play in the second Test. All our spinners are good and I'm sure they're keen to do well.”

India lost the first Test against England by 227 runs, with Ajinkya Rahane coming under fire for his batting failures and Virat Kohli for his captaincy.

Kohli backs Ajinkya Rahane to come good

Following the defeat in the first Test, Indian captain Kohli also backed Ajinkya Rahane to come good. Kohli said that the team believes in his abilities.

"We believe in his abilities, we have believed in his abilities for a long time now. He is an impact player. In the MCG Test, he stood up and scored a hundred for his team when we wanted it the most. You can look at the number of innings and what happens from there on, the reality of the situation is we won the series in Australia."

Having gone down 0-1 in the four-match series, India will look to stage a fightback when they take on England in the second Test starting Saturday.

England have announced their team for the Test. James Anderson has been rested while Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Olly Stone, and Chris Woakes have been named in the team.