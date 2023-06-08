"If Pat Cummins had won the toss, India might have been in this situation" - Sourav Ganguly on Australia's dominance on Day 1 of the WTC final

Sourav Ganguly reckons India too might have been in a strong position at Stumps on Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final had Pat Cummins won the toss and asked them to bat first.

Rohit Sharma called correctly at the toss and opted to bowl first at The Oval in London on Wednesday, June 7. The decision seems to have backfired as Australia ended the day at 327/3 and look all set to post a mammoth first-innings total.

While reviewing the first day's play on Star Sports, Ganguly was asked whether Australia would have been delighted with the way Day 1 unfolded, to which he responded:

"Absolutely, if you see when Pat Cummins won the toss, he also said that he would have bowled first. If Pat Cummins had won the toss, India might have been in this situation. It has not happened for the first time that a team scored 300 runs after losing two wickets in the first session."

The former Indian skipper praised Steve Smith and Travis Head for playing their roles to perfection:

"You have to give credit to Steve Smith and Travis Head. Both have played different types of knocks. Smith has played the way you play in swinging and seaming conditions in England. Head has played his own game, that you keep playing positively in all conditions."

Head smoked an unbeaten 146 off 156 deliveries, a knock studded with 22 fours and a six. On the other hand, Smith scored a slightly more sedate unbeaten 95 off 227 balls with the help of 14 fours.

"We can say that India did not bowl well" - Sourav Ganguly on Travis Head being allowed to get off to a flyer

Travis Head carted the Indian bowlers all around the park.

While acknowledging that the Indian bowlers made Head's job easier, Sourav Ganguly credited the duo for bailing their side out of a slightly troublesome situation:

"We can say that India did not bowl well, which is slightly true as well, you can say that you allowed Travis Head to score runs easily at the start when he came to the middle after Australia had lost three wickets for 76 runs, but you would have to give them the credit."

Ganguly concluded by stating that the conditions turning favorable for batting helped Australia's cause:

"Both are world-class batters, especially Smith, and they handled the pressure situation and then scored runs. Such days happen in England, we think the day will be something when we come at 9:30 or 10 in the morning, but when the sun comes out, the condition of the wicket also changes and that is what has happened today."

India seemed to have gained a slight upper hand when Mohammad Shami castled Marnus Labuschagne with his first ball of the second session to reduce Australia to 76/3. However, it turned out to be a false dawn as they failed to pick up a wicket for the rest of the day.

