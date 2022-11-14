"If the PCB’s medical board chooses to treat it through surgery, Shaheen Afridi will be out for 6-7 months" - Former PCB Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sohail Salim

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sohail Salim believes the team management jumped the gun on Shaheen Afridi's return from injury.

The left-arm pacer is set for a significant spell on the sidelines after aggravating his knee injury in the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England on Sunday, November 13.

The youngster sustained an injury to his posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) during Pakistan's tour of Sri Lanka in July 2022. He was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 and was penciled in to feature at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

After completing his rehabilitation in London, the pacer joined the squad in Australia for the marquee tournament. However, he looked far from his best in the first couple of matches in the Super 12 stage.

While he slowly regained his rhythm as the tournament progressed, he still did not hit top gear with a timid run-up and speeds of up to mid-130 kmph being a common sight.

Suggesting that an inquiry should be held to assess the PCB medical team's handling of Afridi's injury, Dr. Sohai told The Dawn after the T20 World Cup 2022 final:

“If the injury doesn’t result in more injuries, it would take Shaheen three to four months to recover. If the PCB’s medical board chooses to treat it through surgery, Shaheen will be out for six, seven months. An inquiry should be held to determine if the PCB medical panel went wrong in their approach to treat Shaheen’s injury."

Afridi's knee buckled under his own weight while claiming a catch to dismiss Harry Brook in the T20 World Cup 2022 final. He was off the field for a while before returning to bowl his second spell. However, he looked uncomfortable after bowling his first delivery and had to walk off the field as a result.

Shaheen Afridi is highly likely to miss the home series against England and New Zealand

A knee injury might force Afridi to be on the sidelines once again. He is not expected to feature in Pakistan's upcoming home assignments against England and New Zealand.

Pakistan batter Shan Masood provided a brief update on the injury sustained by his teammate at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). He said:

"It was certainly his knee, but it could be anything. From what I am hearing, all his ligament tests are clear. I hope he is fine as he has previously had a serious injury and you are never too sure."

He added:

"I had one personally four years ago and a knee injury stays with you all the way throughout your whole career and there are times when you think you have done something to your knee again. I hope it is one of those cases."

There have been several instances where injuries have hampered the careers of pacers. Afridi is arguably one of the brightest prospects in the art of seam bowling, with his credentials speaking for themselves.

Did the PCB take a huge gamble by rushing Shaheen Afridi into action? Let us know what you think.

