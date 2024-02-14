"If only these players remembered that they are what they are because of Indian cricket" - Sunil Gavaskar frustrated over Indian players taking breaks

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar expressed his frustration over several players taking time away from the game by reminding them that their rise to fame has stemmed from playing for the nation.

The 74-year-old is among the all-time greats, with over 10,000 runs and 34 centuries in his 125-Test career. Known for his passion for Indian cricket, Gavaskar did not mince words when expressing his anger over players missing games to be on breaks.

Recently, Ishan Kishan opted out of the South African tour, citing mental fatigue, while Virat Kohli is set to miss the entire England Test series due to personal reasons.

In his column for Sportstar, Gavaskar called on the players to display loyalty towards Indian cricket.

"If only these players remembered that they are what they are because of Indian cricket. Their name, fame, wealth, and even millions of fans are because of Indian cricket. So, some loyalty to Indian cricket and their millions of fans should be considered before taking casual leave from the game," said Gavaskar.

Gavaskar also rubbished the concept of workload management by saying:

"For far too long, some players have taken Indian cricket for granted and taken breaks on a whim, with this silly workload reason as an excuse. All they show by that is an unhealthy disregard for Indian cricket and that they are keeping themselves above Indian cricket."

Pacer Mohammed Siraj was rested for the second Test of the ongoing series against England despite bowling only 11 overs in the first game.

There were also reports of possibly resting Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming third Test after the ace pacer bowled almost 58 overs in the opening two matches.

"Most of these players are certainties" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar believes that the players going on breaks are aware that their spot in the Indian squad is secure once they return.

Instead, the legendary batter suggested those taking time away from the game should be informed that their selection upon return hinges on the selectors' discretion.

"Most of these players are certainties and know that even if they don’t play a game or two, their places will be secure, and they can come back immediately if they make themselves available. Oh, for a selection committee that will get up and tell them, ‘Ok, take a break, but then, don’t expect to be picked when you feel like it. We will decide if we need you or not’," wrote Gavaskar.

Gavaskar added that players who require workload management even after extended time off between Tests should not warrant selection.

"If, at the highest level of the game, a player, be a batter or a bowler, is not fit to play all five Test matches with the generous week-long breaks between the second and third Test matches and between the fourth and fifth Tests, then he should not be picked for any of the Tests and a young, hungry-to-make-a-mark player be brought in," concluded Gavaskar.

The ongoing India-England Test series has eight days between the second and third Test and a similar gap between the fourth and fifth games.

With the series tied at one apiece, both teams will take the field for the first time since February 5 for the all-important third Test at Rajkot, starting February 15.

