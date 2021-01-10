'If there were racist comments on Mohammed Siraj, the accused must be prosecuted' - Glenn McGrath

Former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath has raised his voice against the alleged racism faced by Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj on day four of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

McGrath claimed that if the accused are found guilty, they must be punished for their racist behavior towards the 26-year-old fast bowler.

Play was stopped for about eight minutes on day four when Siraj complained to on-field umpires about racist chants from a particular section of the SCG crowd.

Play stopped at the SCG for more an eight minutes after allegations of abuse from the crowd #AUSvIND https://t.co/lae1ODNmwF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 10, 2021

About five to six spectators were asked to leave the ground and only then was the match resumed.

Speaking to Sony Six, Glenn McGrath stated that Cricket Australia, with the help of the New South Wales police, must find out what exactly happened and gather evidence to punish the accused.

"If there were racist comments, they should be prosecuted because there is no room for that. They should get those guys and find out what happened and interview the people around," Glenn McGrath said.

Racist chants to Mohammed Siraj looks bad on all Australians: Glenn McGrath

The accused were asked to leave the SCG immediately

This was reportedly not the first time Mohammed Siraj received racist abuse in the third Test. He also faced similar chants from the SCG crowd on day three, which forced India to lodge a complaint to the match referee.

I personally have heard many things on the field while playing in Australia about Me My religion My colour and much more..This isn’t the first time the crowd is doing this nonsense..How do u stop them ?? #AUSvIND — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 10, 2021

Glenn McGrath believes that the alleged racist remarks made on Mohammed Siraj do not keep the Australian culture in good stead. He feels it has tarnished their reputation and is something that should be dealt with strictly.

"That looks bad not only for Cricket Australia, SGG trust but all Australians and that's not how we are as a culture. That's not the way we want to be viewed from other countries," Glenn McGrath asserted.

Some of India's former cricketers and cricketing experts have also used strong words against racism faced by Mohammed Siraj, and hope that he gets justice.

Very unfortunate to see what’s happening at SCG. There is no place for this rubbish. Never understood the need to yell abuse at players on a sporting field.. If you’re not here to watch the game and can’t be respectful, then pls don’t come and spoil the atmosphere. #AUSvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 10, 2021

Coming back to the game, Australia have set Team India a target of 407 runs. The visitors have ended day four on 98-2.

With both Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease, Team India will be hopeful of a rearguard action on day five to help them save the SCG Test.