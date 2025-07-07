"If someone has a 400-run series, we celebrate that player" - Aakash Chopra lauds Shubman Gill's performance in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Shubman Gill for scoring more than 400 runs across his two innings in the second Test against England. He pointed out that a player who scores as many runs in a series is celebrated.

India registered a resounding 336-run win in the second Test against England in Birmingham on Sunday, July 6. Gill scored 269 runs off 387 deliveries in the visitors' first innings and followed it up with a 162-ball 161 in the second innings.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener praised Gill for his record-breaking performance in the Birmingham Test. He opined that the stylish batter could even score 1,000 runs in the five-match series.

"Shubman Gill and his impact, both as a captain and as a batter, need to be spoken about. He has turned a very important page. He had an average of just 25 outside Asia before this tour. He did score a hundred in the last match for sure, but it came in a losing cause. He didn't score too many runs in the second innings, and that is where the match changed," Chopra said (5:20).

"However, he scored 250-plus in the first innings and 150-plus in the second innings here. 430 runs in one match. If someone has a 400-run series, we celebrate that player, but to score so many runs in just one match. You are talking about the possibility of it being an 800 or 900-run series. It could even be a 1,000-run series. 1,000 runs are not scored, but who knows?" he added.

Aakash Chopra acknowledged that the Old Trafford pitch in Manchester, where the fourth Test will be played, will likely assist the seamers. However, he noted that the pitch at Lord's, the venue for the third Test, has been flat lately, and that the Oval, where the final Test will be hosted, has seen a very high-scoring first-class game recently.

"You don't move to No. 3 or No. 4, but are dropped from the team" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill dropping down the order from his opening position in Tests

Shubman Gill batted for the first time at No. 4 in the first Test against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Shubman Gill has excelled at No. 4 in Tests after being allowed to drop down the order.

"It's true that he is probably the only player in Indian Test cricket history who started as an opener, but his best has come at No. 4. Generally, when you open and don't do well, it's not that he was doing very badly, but you don't move to No. 3 or No. 4, but are dropped from the team," he said (6:35).

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Gill's potential and excellent record in ODIs helped his cause, adding that the recently appointed Indian Test captain has cemented his place at No. 4 now.

"However, with Shubman Gill, because he is quality and has skills, and you see class, future, and a lot of pedigree when you look at him, you feel this guy needs to be invested in. Another thing that goes along with that is his numbers in white-ball cricket. He has double centuries in ODIs and Tests at 25 years of age. He has established himself at No. 4, and this is where he is going to stay," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra praised Shubman Gill's hunger for runs. He pointed out that the youngster wasn't satisfied with a double century in the first innings and made a massive score in the second innings too.

