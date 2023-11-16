"If someone scores 50 centuries in a format, we say he is the greatest of all time" - Aakash Chopra lauds Virat Kohli for scoring 50th ODI hundred

Aakash Chopra has termed Virat Kohli the greatest of all time in ODI cricket after the latter reached the 50-century mark in the format in India's 2023 World Cup semi-final win against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Kohli scored 117 runs off 113 deliveries as the Men in Blue posted a mammoth 397/4 after opting to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The two-time champions then bowled out the Kiwis for 327 to register a 70-run win and book their berth in the final.

Reflecting on India's innings in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Kohli for playing his assigned role to perfection and achieving a humongous milestone in the process. He elaborated (2:25):

"Virat Kohli has been given the role, as a senior, to play at a run-a-ball, that he is the spindle around which the entire Indian team will revolve. So he was going at a run-a-ball and Shubman Gill was hitting at the other end."

The former India opener added:

"Virat Kohli scored a century, his 50th century. We say it's amazing if people play 50 matches. We say you are rocking if you score 50 half-centuries. However, if someone scores 50 centuries in a format, we say he is the greatest of all time. That's what Virat Kohli is."

Kohli struck nine fours and two sixes during his innings. He held one end up while Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer took the opposition attack to the cleaners from the other end.

"Flower samjhe kya, fire hai Iyer" - Aakash Chopra lauds Shreyas Iyer's explosive century

Shreyas Iyer smashed 105 runs off 70 deliveries. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra lauded Shreyas Iyer for delivering the goods at the much-debated No. 4 position. He said (2:35):

"When Shubman Gill went out after getting retired hurt, Shreyas Iyer came in. Flower samjhe kya, fire hai Iyer. He struck a century and became the first Indian player to score two centuries in a single World Cup edition while batting at No. 4."

Chopra was particularly appreciative of the No. 4 batter's towering straight hits. He stated:

"A hundred in the last match and a hundred off 67 balls here. What a player - he hits straight sixes while standing at his position. He is absolutely stellar. KL Rahul also came and hit, and the team reached 397."

Shreyas struck four fours and eight sixes during his innings. He provided the finishing touches to the Indian innings in KL Rahul's (39* off 20) company to take them to a massive total.

