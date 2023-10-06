"If the team continues to keep things simple and stick to basics, they have the ammunition" - Tendulkar backs Team India to repeat 2011 World Cup win

Legendary batter and global ambassador for the 2023 ODI World Cup Sachin Tendulkar made his pick for the four semifinalists while hoping that the Men in Blue clinch their third title in the process. He was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday for the opening encounter between England and New Zealand.

Tendulkar carried out the trophy right before the game commenced and also chipped in with a short commentary stint alongside Ian Bishop and Ian Smith during England's innings.

Tendulkar was asked about Team India's chances at the World Cup, to which he optimistically replied:

“I hope so, because our team is playing good cricket, and if the team continues to keep things simple and stick to basics, they have the ammunition. We’ve got strong batting line-up, a very good all-round bowling attack, we have good balance.”

The Men in Blue have been devoid of ICC silverware since 2013, and one of their last major triumphs came during the 2011 World Cup under MS Dhoni, which was contested on home soil with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh acting as co-hosts.

Team India will commence their World Cup campaign with a clash against Australia on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Australia, India, New Zealand, and England - Sachin Tendulkar's four picks for the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinalists

As far as Tendulkar's predictions for the semifinalists are concerned, he chose India, Australia, New Zealand, and England to progress into the knockout stages of the World Cup

Tendulkar stated that India and Australia have balanced teams, which will ensure their progress onto the next stage.

“India without any doubt. We have a very, very good, balanced team. So is the case with Australia, I feel they have a balanced team," he said.

He shared his thoughts regarding England and New Zealand as well, saying:

“The third one I would say would be England. England again are a very strong team, a combination of experience and some new faces. My fourth team would be New Zealand. They have played the finals in 2015 and 2019. If you look at their track record, New Zealand in world championships have always done well and I see them getting to the semis.”

New Zealand defeated England by nine wickets with more than 13 overs to spare in the opening clash of the 2023 ODI World Cup to start their campaign on a solid note.

Who will make it to the semifinals of the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.