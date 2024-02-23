IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after India vs Sri Lanka (Updated) ft. Zeshan Muhammed and Jamie Panelli

A total of six matches were played in the fourth round of the IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 on Friday, February 23.

Zimbabwe defeated Namibia in the 19th game by five wickets after chasing down 235 runs in 43.4 overs. Australia and England fought a very close battle in the 20th match. The latter defended their total of 201 runs and won the match by a mere margin of two runs.

The USA registered their first victory in the tournament against Canada in the 21st match. They chased down the target of 230 runs in 41.4 overs with three wickets in hand. Wales managed to win their first game of the tournament in the 22nd match against the UAE. The UAE scored 281/4 while chasing the target of 306 runs and lost the match by 24 runs.

New Zealand won the 23rd match against South Africa by three wickets. India registered their third victory in the tournament against Sri Lanka in the 24th match. Sri Lanka were bundled out for 203 runs and lost the match by 68 runs.

IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave SR 50 100 4s 6s 1 Hardeep Singh 4 4 0 307 137 76.75 114.98 1 2 40 3 2 Sudheesh Sobhana 4 4 0 275 98 68.75 83.84 3 0 36 3 3 Vinay Devisetty 4 4 2 269 103 134.5 95.73 2 1 26 0 4 Cos Beadle 4 3 1 226 88 113 90.76 3 0 28 5 5 Zeshan Muhammed 4 4 0 224 103 56 109.27 1 1 27 6 6 Gerrie Snyman 4 4 1 204 80 68 98.08 3 0 25 7 7 Iqbal Khan 4 4 1 195 79 65 81.59 2 0 14 1 8 Sajit Gill 4 4 0 183 68 45.75 68.8 2 0 15 2 9 Sion Morris 4 4 0 176 74 44 77.88 2 0 23 3 10 Duane Viljoen 4 4 1 171 87 57 83.82 1 0 14 8

Hardeep Singh is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has made 307 runs in four matches at an average of 76.75 and a strike rate of 114.98. Sudheesh Sobhana has moved one spot up to second place and has amassed 275 runs in four games at a strike rate of 83.84.

Vinay Devisetty has slipped to third place from second with 269 runs under his belt from four matches at an average of 134.50 and a strike rate of 95.73. Cos Beadle has moved to fourth place from fifth and has 226 runs to his name in four matches.

Zeshan Muhammed scored his first century in the tournament in the fourth round of the tournament and has jumped to fifth position. He has scored 224 runs in four matches at an average of 56.

IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Yogesh Dicholkar 4 4 32 124 12 10.33 3.88 16 1 0 2 Nissanka Herath 4 4 35.3 138 11 12.55 3.89 19.4 1 0 3 Lundi Mbane"}">Lundi Mbane 4 4 28.5 96 10 9.6 3.33 17.3 1 0 4 Jamie Panelli 3 3 27 81 9 9 3 18 1 0 5 Fakir Dungaria 4 4 30 118 9 13.11 3.93 20 1 0 6 Daniel Styer 3 3 23 115 9 12.78 5 15.3 1 0 7 Farhan Mirza 4 4 26 135 9 15 5.19 17.3 0 1 8 Scott Jarvis 3 3 25.4 107 8 13.38 4.17 19.2 0 0 9 Darren Stevens 4 4 27 82 7 11.71 3.04 23.1 1 0 10 Simon Seager 4 4 32 180 7 25.71 5.62 27.4 1 1

Yogesh Dicholkar is still the leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps in four matches at an average of 10.33. Nissanka Herath has jumped to second place from fourth and has picked 11 wickets in four matches.

Lundi Mbane is still the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament and has picked 10 wickets in four matches at an average of 9.60. Jamie Panelli has made a massive jump from 10th position to fourth. He has picked a total of nine wickets in three matches at an average of nine, an economy of three, and a strike rate of 18.

Fakir Dungaria is still in fifth place and has picked up a total of nine wickets in four matches at an average of 13.11.

