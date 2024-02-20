IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after New Zealand vs India (Updated) ft. Vinay Devisetty and Farhan Mirza

The 2024 IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup kicked off on Monday (February 19) in South Africa.

The opening day fixtures provided fans with an abundance of cricketing action, with cricketers defying age to make their mark at the international level.

The inaugural day of the tournament saw six matches play out. Australia's Over-40s side made a blazing start by demolishing the USA Over-40 by nine wickets. The Canadian Over-40s defeated the Namibia Over-40s by three wickets, successfully chasing down a target of 256 runs.

Sri Lanka Over-40s, New Zealand Over-40s, South Africa Over-40s, and England Over-40s won their respective World Cup ties. They beat UAE Over-40s, India Over-40s, Wales Over-40s, and Zimbabwe Over-40s respectively.

IMC Over-40 CWC 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 50 100 0 4s 6s 1 Vinay Devisetty (CAN-40) 1 1 1 103 103 -- 94 109.57 0 1 - 14 0 2 Nicolaas Buys (NAM-40) 1 1 1 99 99 -- 105 94.29 1 0 - 9 5 3 Cos Beadle (AUS-40) 1 1 1 88 88 -- 90 97.78 1 0 - 13 0 4 Gerrie Snyman (NAM-40)"}">Gerrie Snyman (NAM-40) 1 1 1 80 80 -- 79 101.27 1 0 - 11 3 5 Jignesh Desai (USA-40) 1 1 0 73 73 73 91 80.22 1 0 - 9 0 6 Sajit Gill (CAN-40) 1 1 0 68 68 68 91 74.73 1 0 - 4 1 7 Jeff Hemming (AUS-40) 1 1 0 58 58 58 91 63.74 1 0 - 7 0 8 Hardeep Singh (NEW-40) 1 1 0 57 57 57 56 101.79 1 0 - 7 0 9 Suneth Sampath (SL-40) 1 1 0 57 57 57 58 98.28 1 0 - 4 2 10 Nick Morgan (WAL-40) 1 1 0 57 57 57 83 68.67 1 0 - 6 1

The first day of the 2024 IMC Over-40s World Cup in South Africa was an absolute run-fest.

Leading the charge in the most runs list is Canada's Vinay Devisetty, who smashed an unbeaten 103 off just 94 balls against Namibia. Namibia's Nicolaas Buys occupies the second spot and very nearly matched Devisetty's feat, blasting 99 versus Canada.

Australia's Cos Beadle sees himself in the third position with a classy 88 not out against the USA. Beadle's Namibian counterpart, Gerrie Snyman, also shined brightly, clobbering 80 off 79 deliveries in the fourth spot. The USA's Jignesh Desai struck a brilliant 73, rounding off the top-five list.

Sajit Gill, Jeff Hemming, Hardeep Singh, and Suneth Sampath have amassed 68, 58, 57, 57, and 57 runs, respectively. They occupy the 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th spots.

IMC Over-40 CWC 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Farhan Mirza (NEW-40) 1 1 54 9 1 37 5 5/37 7.4 4.11 10.8 - 1 2 Nissanka Herath (SL-40) 1 1 54 9 - 28 4 4/28 7 3.11 13.5 1 - 3 Yogesh Dicholkar (IND-40) 1 1 54 9 - 39 4 4/39 9.75 4.33 13.5 1 - 4 Fakir Dungaria (IND-40) 1 1 42 7 - 39 4 4/39 9.75 5.57 10.5 1 - 5 Jamie Panelli (AUS-40) 1 1 54 9 3 16 3 3/16 5.33 1.78 18 - - 6 Yasser Ditta (SA-40) 1 1 36 6 0 12 3 3/12 4 2 12 - - 7 Scott Jarvis (AUS-40) 1 1 54 9 1 39 3 3/39 13 4.33 18 - - 8 Garry Park (ENG-40) 1 1 8 1.2 - 6 3 3/6 2 4.5 2.7 - - 9 Nicolaas Buys (NAM-40) 1 1 48 8 - 44 3 3/44 14.67 5.5 16 - - 10 Rehan Khan (UAE-40) 1 1 48 8 - 48 3 3/48 16 6 16 - -

Leading the wicket-takers charts is New Zealand's Farhan Mirza, who bagged 5/37 against India. The right-arm leg spinner played a pivotal role in setting up New Zealand's thrilling win. In the second spot, Sri Lanka's veteran Nissanka Herath was also at his best, returning exceptional figures of 4/28 versus the UAE.

For India, the duo of Yogesh Dicholkar and Fakir Dungaria shared eight wickets between them against New Zealand. Dicholkar and Dungaria are 3rd and 4th in the most wickets list, respectively.

Australian seamer Jamie Panelli was highly impressive too, snaring 3/16 in a tidy 9-over spell, rounding off the 5th spot. Yasser Ditta, Scott Jarvis, Gary Park, Nicolas Buys, and Rehan Khan have all taken three wickets each to feature in the top-10 list.

