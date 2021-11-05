T20 World Cup 2021: "It is imperative for India to not just win the game, but also to look at the net run rate" - Deep Dasgupta 

Former India wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta outlined the importance of net run-rate in India's chances of qualifying for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup. Men In Blue currently have a poor net run-rate due to heavy defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand. They have, however, managed to improve it after a dominant 66-run win over Afghanistan.

Dasgupta pointed out that the best approach for Team India against Scotland would be the one they employed against Afghanistan. While previewing the upcoming contest between India and Scotland on ESPNCricinfo, Dasgupta said:

"I think it is imperative for India to not just win the game, but also to look at the net run rate and try to improve that. One of the best means to do it is by scoring big after batting bat first and look to bowl out Scotland as early as possible."

India's net run-rate currently sits at +0.073, far worse than the likes of Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan. Men In Blue will want to improve it further with commanding displays against Namibia and Scotland.

I don't think India should be obsessed with net run-rate: Mahela Jayawardene

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene, on the other hand, believes that India should just look to go out and play positive cricket, rather than focusing on the net run-rate. India were lauded for the way they approached the fixture against Afghanistan where they showed command and intention, right from the word go. Jayawardene said:

"I don't think they should be obsessed with the net run rate. If they play positive cricket like the way they did against Afghanistan, they will have an advantage."

India have been affected by poor net run-rate in previous tournaments as well. Their campaign in the 2012 T20 World Cup came to a cruel end due to net run-rate, which prevented them from qualifying for the semi-finals despite losing just one fixture in the tournament.

