Imran Khan urges Pakistan players to play like "cornered tigers" at the T20 World Cup to avenge series cancelations

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the Babar Azam-led national team to seek "revenge" with their performances at the upcoming T20 World Cup. His comments come after two major home series against New Zealand and England were canceled by the touring sides.

According to a report published in The Express Tribune, the former cricketer-turned-politician met the Pakistani T20 World Cup squad on Wednesday to boost the morale of the team.

Reports state that Khan urged the players to concentrate on their on-field performance and play fearless cricket.

"Pakistan is a safe country. You should focus on improving your performances... God willing, Pakistan will host international cricket soon," Khan was quoted as saying.

Reports further claimed that the 1992 World Cup-winner urged the players to play like "cornered tigers" in the T20 World Cup. Khan also urged Babar to lead his side from the front.

"You must lead the team from the front, take everyone along and play like cornered tigers."

Pakistan Cricket is currently grappling with the sudden abandonment of their marquee home series against New Zealand and England. While the Kiwis called off the tour on the afternoon of the first ODI citing security threats, the ECB soon followed suit by canceling the upcoming men's and women's tour to the Asian nation.

England Cricket @englandcricket



🇵🇰 "We can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip."🇵🇰 #PAKvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 "We can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip."



🇵🇰 #PAKvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

"We will avenge that on the ground" - Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja

The new PCB chairman, Ramiz Raja, who was also present when PM Khan met the Pakistani contingent, had echoed the same views as his former captain following the cancelation of the England series.

In a video uploaded on his Twitter account, Raja said that while initially only the Indian cricket team was Pakistan's target in the T20 World Cup, New Zealand and England have now added themselves to the list by backing off from prior commitments.

"We go in the World Cup now and where we had one team in our target - our neighbours India; they now add two more teams - New Zealand and England. So pick up the strength and develop a mindset that we are not going to lose because you didn't do right by us with us and we will avenge that on the ground," said Raja.

Also Read

Ramiz Raja @iramizraja Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most. Survive we will inshallah. A wake up call for Pak team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuses. Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most. Survive we will inshallah. A wake up call for Pak team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuses.

Pakistan are clubbed alongside arch-rivals India, New Zealand, Afghanistan and a couple of qualifiers in Group 2 of the upcoming T20 World Cup. They will start their campaign against India in Dubai on October 24.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra