“In Hardik Pandya’s absence, we have yet another player in the finishing role” – Ravichandran Ashwin on Shivam Dube

Ravichandran Ashwin has lauded Shivam Dube for his national comeback following his heroics for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League. The ace spinner reckons that Dube, as an all-rounder, fills Hardik Pandya’s role in the shortest format. He believes that Dube, alongside Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma, can be the perfect finisher for the Men in Blue.

The statement came after Dube amassed 418 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 158.33, including three half-centuries in IPL 2023. The left-handed batter then amassed 119 runs in five matches in the Deodhar Trophy with the best score of 83* off 78 balls while playing for West Zone against North Zone.

Ashwin said on his YouTube channel:

“Shivam Dube did really well in the recently concluded Deodhar Trophy too. In Hardik Pandya’s absence, we have yet another player in the finishing role. If you need a player for the finishing role who can bat and bowl a bit."

He continued:

"We have got three multi-utility players in this series in Jitesh Sharma. We should consider a keeper as an all-rounder in Jitesh Sharma. A keeper who can finish. Rinku can also bowl a bit. He fields exceptionally well. We have a left-hand finisher in him. Shivam Dube is another left-hand finisher and is a dominant hitter of spin bowling.”

Rinku Singh recently emerged as the leading runscorer for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023, scoring 474 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 149.53, including four half-centuries. He smashed five sixes when the Knight Riders needed 28 off the last five balls with him at the strike.

Punjab Kings wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, meanwhile, amassed 543 runs in 26 games at a strike rate of 159.24 in the last two IPL seasons.

“Elegant like Prabhu Deva’s dance moves” – Ravichandran Ashwin lauds Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ravichandran Ashwin further lauded Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will lead India in the 19th Asian Games, for his batting technique. The 36-year-old compared Gaikwad with ace Bollywood dancer Prabhu Deva for his art of batting. He said:

“On the other note, double dhamaka for all CSK fans out there. They keep saying, 'Rutu is a world-class player.' Of course, Rutu is a world-class player, agreed. I watched Rutu’s batting practice every single day during the West Indies tour, guys. He is in an extraordinary position. I don’t even know how to explain it. He has got the initial movement."

Ashwin added:

"So elegant like Prabhu Deva’s dance moves. His left-hand moves beautifully while playing the ball. I always say that top-hand control for a batter is most important. His top hand works beautifully like that of a goldsmith. His batting and everything about him is a design. He was born to make batting look easy.”

Gaikwad amassed 590 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 147.50, including four half-centuries for CSK in IPL 2023. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 19 off 16 balls in the T20I opener against Ireland on Friday as the Men in Blue won by two runs via the DLS method.