"In his head, Siraj is Sir Garfield Sobers" - Indian pacer faces wrath of fans for throwing his wicket away with reckless shot in 3rd IND vs AUS Test

Team India's No.11 batter Mohammed Siraj threw his wicket away during the final session on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test against Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Siraj was the last Indian wicket to fall as the hosts were bowled out for just 163 runs in their second innings. The tailender perished while trying to step out of the crease and slog it towards the mid-wicket region.

However, he was deceived by the slow pace, and the ball ultimately crashed onto his stumps. Siraj was dismissed for an eight-ball duck, becoming senior off-spinner Nathan Lyon's eighth scalp of the innings.

Several fans took to social media, slamming the fast bowler for the irresponsible shot, as the wicket left Axar Patel stranded at the non-striker's end. Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

Ravi Patel @Ravitalkss This is not the first time Siraj did this stupid thing, he is not a good hitter like shami or umesh he should just be at crease a help next batsman to score runs. #Siraj

SM @supertusker @PaulDennett_ Terrible from Siraj, he let Axar down, big time.

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla The management needs to have a conversation with Siraj about his batting. It's not the first time he's gotten carried away.

Tanay Vasu @tanayvasu



Tanay Vasu @tanayvasu Rohit Sharma's reaction after Siraj wicket.🥺💔

varun malavalli @leadkindlylight In his head, Siraj is Sir Garfield Sobers! Only that explains the shots he plays 🤦‍♂️

Immortality @ajay36mittal



He doesn't have a brain, most brainless cricketer!



Immortality @ajay36mittal I have said it before, Mohammad Siraj is a huge huge liability with bat and field! He doesn't have a brain, most brainless cricketer! #IndVsAus #IndvAus

Biren Daftary @biren_daftary @rickeyrecricket Thats the way he plays. And he does get a few runs that way. But Siraj coming down the ground was just bad.

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla @DeadliftSandS That I agree. But here in Siraj's case, let's not compound the situation by playing reckless shots, especially with Axar Patel batting so well on the other end? Or sirf ek bar ka nahi h ye

Nirav Patel @niravscope @Adityakrsaha Just to make Siraj understand the importance of game awareness, he should be made to sit out next and have Shami and Umesh in the XI...

Abhay Tiwari @TiwariAbhay9301

Abhay Tiwari @TiwariAbhay9301 #INDvAUS Siraj is class bowler but his game awareness is 🤮. We have seen this in Bangladesh too.

Notably, Axar remained unbeaten on 15. The all-rounder was stranded at the non-striker's end for 12 in the first innings as well after Siraj was run out while trying to take a second run.

India set Australia a meek 76-run target in the 3rd Test

India's batting has let them down in Indore. While the hosts were bundled out for a paltry score of 109 in the first innings, they managed just 163 in the second essay.

Cheteshwar Pujara showed resilience in an attempt to orchestrate a fightback for his team. The right-handed batter mustered 59 runs off 142 deliveries. Apart from him, Shreyas Iyer, who scored 26 runs, was the only other batter who was able to cross the 20-run mark.

Nathan Lyon starred with the ball for the visitors, picking up eight wickets in the second innings. Australia need 76 runs to win the third Test and secure their first win of the tour.

BCCI @BCCI of the third



top-scores for with a magnificent 59 (142) 🏻 🏻



We will be back with Day three action tomorrow as Australia need 76 runs in the final innings.



BCCI @BCCI Stumps on Day 2 of the third #INDvAUS Test. @cheteshwar1 top-scores for #TeamIndia with a magnificent 59 (142). We will be back with Day three action tomorrow as Australia need 76 runs in the final innings. Scorecard - @mastercardindia

Meanwhile, India have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth straight time after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series, thanks to their wins in Nagpur and Delhi.

