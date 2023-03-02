"In his head, Siraj is Sir Garfield Sobers" - Indian pacer faces wrath of fans for throwing his wicket away with reckless shot in 3rd IND vs AUS Test

Team India's No.11 batter Mohammed Siraj threw his wicket away during the final session on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test against Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.
Siraj was the last Indian wicket to fall as the hosts were bowled out for just 163 runs in their second innings. The tailender perished while trying to step out of the crease and slog it towards the mid-wicket region.
However, he was deceived by the slow pace, and the ball ultimately crashed onto his stumps. Siraj was dismissed for an eight-ball duck, becoming senior off-spinner Nathan Lyon's eighth scalp of the innings.
Several fans took to social media, slamming the fast bowler for the irresponsible shot, as the wicket left Axar Patel stranded at the non-striker's end. Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:
Notably, Axar remained unbeaten on 15. The all-rounder was stranded at the non-striker's end for 12 in the first innings as well after Siraj was run out while trying to take a second run.
India set Australia a meek 76-run target in the 3rd Test
India's batting has let them down in Indore. While the hosts were bundled out for a paltry score of 109 in the first innings, they managed just 163 in the second essay.
Cheteshwar Pujara showed resilience in an attempt to orchestrate a fightback for his team. The right-handed batter mustered 59 runs off 142 deliveries. Apart from him, Shreyas Iyer, who scored 26 runs, was the only other batter who was able to cross the 20-run mark.
Nathan Lyon starred with the ball for the visitors, picking up eight wickets in the second innings. Australia need 76 runs to win the third Test and secure their first win of the tour.
Meanwhile, India have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth straight time after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series, thanks to their wins in Nagpur and Delhi.
