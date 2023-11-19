[In Pictures]  List of celebrities attending today’s IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup final ft. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

Team India and Australia are battling it out against each other in the final of the ongoing 2023 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

Fans gathered in large numbers at the venue to witness cricket's ultimate showdown. Furthermore, several celebrities were also in attendance for the crucial summit clash of the marquee event.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan turned up to watch the game live along with his wife, Gauri Khan. Actor couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were also spotted cheering for the Men in Blue from the stands.

Deepika's father and former badminton player, Prakash Padukone, and Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar were also present at the venue.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was seen sitting with Shah Rukh Khan in the VIP area. The other Bollywood actors who were at the stadium include Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty, and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul delivered impressive knocks in the 2023 World Cup final

Australia won the toss and elected to field first. Team India were off to a disastrous start, with opener Shubman Gill departing early. However, skipper Rohit Sharma once again came up with a quick-fire knock, scoring 47 off 31.

India found themselves in a precarious position after middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was also dismissed cheaply. Senior batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul steadied the ship for their team, forming a 67-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Kohli notched up a brilliant half-century under pressure, crossing the 50-run mark for the ninth time in 11 matches of the 2023 World Cup. His promising knock came to an end after he was bowled off Pat Cummins' bowling in the 29th over of the innings.

Rahul also played a very sensible knock, accumulating some crucial runs. The right-handed batter completed his half-century in the 35th over. He would be keen to occupy the crease till the end to ensure India register an impressive total in the World Cup final.