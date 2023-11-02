[In Pictures] Sachin Tendulkar catches up with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Muralitharan and others ahead of IND vs SL 2023 World Cup match

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is at the Wankhede Stadium for today's (November 2) India vs Sri Lanka match in the 2023 World Cup. Tendulkar caught up with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Jasprit Bumrah before the game got underway in Mumbai.

Sachin Tendulkar was appointed as the first UNICEF Regional Goodwill Ambassador for South Asia in 2013. The International Cricket Council and UNICEF are celebrating 'One Day 4 Children’ at the Wankhede Stadium today, with Muttiah Muralitharan present as the ICC Ambassador.

Speaking about the event, Sachin said:

"Serving a cause greater than the game itself is a privilege. As Regional Ambassador for UNICEF South Asia, it’s been my privilege to bat for children and their rights. Every international cricketer, including myself, started as a child with a dream."

Photos of Tendulkar catching up with his former Indian teammates Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli surfaced on the internet soon. He also had a chat with some other Indian players before the game started.

You can see the pictures here:

Sachin Tendulkar won the 2011 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium

Seeing Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede Stadium for a World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka reminded fans of the 2011 edition of the mega event. In that tournament, India took on Sri Lanka in the final, where MS Dhoni's 91-run knock helped the Men in Blue become the world champions.

Tendulkar was an important member of the team. He scored a match-winning half-century in the semifinals against Pakistan. However, he could not score big in the final, where Lasith Malinga dismissed him caught behind for 18 runs off 14 balls. India still went on to win the match by six wickets.

India are up against Sri Lanka in a league-stage match today. If India win today, they will become the first team to officially qualify for the 2023 World Cup semifinals.