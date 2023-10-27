The International Cricket Council (ICC) has stated that the controversial first ball-tracking graphic shown for Rassie van der Dussen's DRS check in the second innings of the South Africa-Pakistan ODI was "incomplete" and "erroneously displayed".

On the fifth ball of the ninth over of the innings, the right-handed Van der Dussen was given out LBW on-field off a skiddy delivery from spinner Usama Mir. The ball hit him near the knee roll as he went back to flick it.

Van der Dussen reviewed the call, and the third umpire moved to ball-tracking after Ultra-Edge showed a flat line. Suddenly, a ball-tracking window came up for a split second, which showed impact to be 'umpire's call' and wickets to be 'missing'. It was taken down immediately, and the cameras showed Pakistani players on the field.

Then, ball-tracking was shown again from the start, and this time, it showed 'umpire's call' on both impact and hitting. The on-field decision was upheld and the South African had to go back to the pavilion. The moment created major uproar and fueled conspiracy theories on the internet.

"In today's match between South Africa and Pakistan, an incomplete graphic was erroneously displayed during the LBW review of Rassie van der Dussen," an ICC spokesperson told Sportskeeda. "The completed graphic with the right details was ultimately displayed."

DRS has been under a major scanner this tournament. On-field decisions in favor of Australian players Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis were overturned after controversial calls in Lucknow against South Africa.

More recently, David Warner walked back fuming after DRS failed to overturn an on-field LBW call against him.

South Africa claim narrow win despite DRS controversy

Overcoming the emotions and the DRS drama, South Africa took home a crucial win by a slender margin of one wicket in the match. They were cruising to a win when top run-scorer and set batter Aiden Markram got out in the 41st over. Gerald Coetezee walked back in the following over, leaving them down in the dumps.

With only 21 runs left and three wickets to spare, Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi knocked it around. A Haris Rauf stunner sent away the latter, but the former, alongside Tabraiz Shamsi, saw off many a nervy moment to win the game in the 48th over.