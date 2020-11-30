IND v AUS 2020: 'Beat Australia in Australia without Virat Kohli, and celebrate for a year' - Michael Clarke senses big opportunity for India

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke recently became the latest cricket pundit to state that India will find it difficult to replace Virat Kohli in the Tests. He added that if India manage to beat the Aussies in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in their captain’s absence, it will be a huge reason to celebrate for the visitors.

Clarke explained that India will have to fill in for Virat Kohli on two counts in the Test series -- batting and captaincy -- which will be a really tough ask.

“There are probably two sides to Virat, one is the captaincy part and the other is the batting part. Who is going to bat in place of Virat. KL Rahul is very talented, there is no doubt about it. I think he is experienced, playing in these conditions before. He can do it,” Clarke was quoted as saying on an episode of Inspiration on India Today TV.

“But Virat Kohli’s boots can never be filled by anybody. I love Jinx (Rahane). He is a great player. His captaincy is pretty good. Tactically, he is a very good captain and it’s going to be good for India. You have got to see it as an opportunity. You have got to try and create history,” Clarke added.

“If India can beat Australia at Australia’s own backyard without Virat Kohli, you can celebrate for a year. That will be an unbelievable win,” he further stated.

According to Clarke, the Indian players must take this situation as a challenge, and prove to themselves and the world that they are good enough to beat Australia Down Under without Virat Kohli.

How long will Virat Kohli be in Australia?

Indian captain Virat Kohli is currently leading the side in the one-day series against Australia, which the Indians have already lost 0-2 with one match to go.

Virat Kohli will go on to captain the side in the three T20Is as well as the first Test starting from December 17 at Adelaide, following which he will head back to India to be with wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child.

Before Kohli, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya became father to a baby boy in July this year. Speaking to the media after the first ODI at Sydney in which he scored 90, Pandya said that fatherhood has changed him as a person and made him calmer.