IND v AUS 2020: 'They will get smoked 4-0' Michael Clarke doesn't give India any chance unless Kohli sets the tone

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke believes that India will get trounced by Tim Paine and co. in the impending Test series unless Virat Kohli sets the tone before his departure.

Kohli, who will captain his side in three ODIs beginning on November 27, and as many T20Is starting on December 4, will leave Australia after the first Test match on paternal leave. He will be at home to attend the birth of his first child.

Michale Clarke believes that for India to have any chance of defending the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, they will need Kohli to set the tone in the white-ball series. Michael Clarke said on Sky Sports Radio on Tuesday,

"These one-dayers and these Twenty20s is where Virat Kohli can really stand up and lead from the front. I think the tone he sets with this team will play a big role when he leaves, after the first Test match."

"If India don‘t have success in the one-dayers and the T20s, they are in deep trouble in the Test matches and they’ll get smoked 4-0, in my opinion."

Michael Clarke believes Jasprit Bumrah's aggression will be key against the Australians

Michael Clarke also said that Jasprit Bumrah's aggression will play a big role in India's chances of success. According to the World Cup-winning captain, Bumrah will have to be incessant with his bouncers to negotiate Australia's talisman, Steve Smith.

"He‘s quick, he’s got a really different action, so I think he needs to set the tone and be really aggressive to the Australian batters. Even to someone like Steve Smith, he’s got to use that short ball consistently and regularly, as Jofra Archer did to Steve Smith in the Ashes."

"They've got to take the Aussies on and those two players are India’s best two players to be aggressive to the Australians."

The first Test begins on December 17 under the lights in Adelaide followed by the Boxing Day Test on December 26 at the MCG. Ajinkya Rahane is expected to lead the side in Virat Kohli's absence.