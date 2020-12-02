IND v AUS 2020: Cameron Green makes Australia debut in 3rd ODI against India

Prodigious Australian all-rounder Cameron Green makes his international debut against India in the 3rd ODI on Wednesday.

Cameron Green is one of three changes in Australia's XI which were confirmed at the toss that India won. He was presented the men's Australian ODI cap No. 230 by teammate Steve Smith on the morning of the game.

The 200-cm tall all-rounder has been touted as the next best young talent after Ricky Ponting by former Australian captain Ian Chappel. Cameron Green is expected to bat in the middle-order while also adding more to the already strong Australian bowling line-up with his fast bowling skills.

Cameron Green's rise through the ranks

India have won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia #AUSvIND https://t.co/evcHBmqhg3 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 2, 2020

Cameron Green burst through the domestic scene as a fast bowler with a 5-for on debut at the wee age of 17. He became the youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the history of the Sheffield Shield.

The right-hander's junior days were marred by injury, but his comeback has been not only as a fast-bowler but as a consistent and serene batsman. In 19 first-class games, Cameron Green averages 49.83 with four centuries, and this season alone he is averaging 72.6 for Western Australia.

This is to add to the excellent overall first-class bowling figures of 30 wickets at a strike rate of 43.4.

The calls to promote Cameron Green to international squads grew louder this year after he made a masterful 197 against New South Wales at Adelaide.

Cameron Green has been included in both the ODI and Test squads for the ongoing Indian tour of Australia. It was being speculated that he will replace injured Marcus Stoinis in the 2nd ODI, but Moises Henriques was given the nod ahead of him.

Although his domestic white-ball numbers aren't eye-catching, his technique and control are conspicuous and seem fit for ODI cricket.

Virat Kohli's India fight for pride against the Australians today in the 3rd and final ODI in Canberra after conceding a 2-0 lead in the first two games.